Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Queen Sekinat Elegushi alive: KWAM1 debunks death in serenade”

Fuji Icon KWAM1 Debunks Rumours of Queen Sekinat Elegushi’s Death

The news of the death of Queen Sekinat Elegushi, the famous wife of the monarch, Oba Saheed Elegushi, caused a massive stir on social media, with many expressing their shock and disbelief. However, Fuji Maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, otherwise known as K1 De Ultimate or KWAM1, has debunked the rumours surrounding Queen Sekinat Elegushi’s death.

KWAM1 paid a visit to the Elegushi palace, where he met and serenaded Queen Elegushi with his melodious voice and song. The fuji Icon in his song claimed the queen had put all her enemies to shame and she will not die. A video making rounds also captured the elegant queen appreciating her fans for the good wishes and for checking up on her.

Elegushi Updates on Queen Sekinat’s Life Days After Speaking on Her BBL Surgery

Recall that the palace updated worried netizens on the state of the queen’s life days after addressing her BBL surgery rumours. Reports made rounds online that the queen was dead after battling for her life. A new statement claimed the queen is hale and hearty, and blogger Kemi Ashefon confirmed this in a phone call to the Queen, who denied the rumours about her death.

“I am alive and not dead! Abike should tell the world again which queen is dead, Nothing is wrong with me,” Oloori Sekinat said.

The rumours about the elegant queen’s death were allegedly circulated by one London-based Nigerian blogger, Abike Jagaban, who claimed the Queen’s aunt announced her death to her amidst tears!

Kemi Filani reported that controversial gossip blogger, Cutie Julls had alleged that the famous wife of the monarch was battling for her dear life overseas. According to the blog, she underwent BBL surgery, but unfortunately for her, things didn’t go as she planned as she is allegedly battling for her life.

“One of our very famous Kabiyesi’s Olori is battling her dear life in one of Hausa people’s Obodoyinbo. They say as Kabiyesi likes big Yansh so our beautiful Olori decided to go add a little more. Sources inside the palace revealed at this point, the palace needs everybody’s prayers more than anything else. We pray for God’s intervention for the famous royal family”.

Though the blog didn’t mention the name, many decoded that she was referring to Olori Sekinat.

Palace Denies Rumours and Takes Legal Action

Addressing the rumours in a press release by the palace on Monday, the royal family described the rumours as the wicked imagination of the authors. According to the statement, the senior wife of the long is hale and hearty and going about her royal business.

The Palace also appreciated friends and family members of the monarch for their concern and love. It added that legal action would be taken against anyone peddling false rumours about the royal family.

Conclusion

Queen Sekinat Elegushi is a popular figure in Nigeria and beyond. It is understandable that rumours surrounding her death would cause a stir on social media. However, it is essential to verify information before spreading it to avoid causing unnecessary panic and anxiety. The palace has debunked the rumours, and we are glad to hear that the queen is hale and hearty. We hope to continue to see her grace our screens with her elegance and beauty.

