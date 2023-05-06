Dead – Death – Obituary News : Queen’s Death: Date and Age at Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Coronation of King Charles III: Continuing the Legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

On a historic day in the United Kingdom, more than 29 million viewers tuned in to witness the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and now, a similar number have turned on their screens to see the crowning of King Charles III. The coronation has been a traditional affair, with stunning music, the royal family in ceremonial robes and attire, and a historic display at Westminster Abbey. For Charles, the day will surely include a mixture of emotions, pride, and determination, as he officially begins his reign, the Carolean era, but also sadness as it marks the end of his mother’s incredible life.

Her Majesty’s farewell was a grand yet sombre occasion marking the end of a historic 70-year reign, ending with a service and private burial at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. The Queen is now at rest, alongside beloved late husband Prince Philip, sister Princess Margaret, and parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

The Queen passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She died in the afternoon, with King Charles III and Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, reportedly by her side. Her death was announced by Buckingham Palace just after 6.30 pm, with a simple statement reading, ‘The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.’ A cause of death for The Queen has not been shared publicly.

Her Majesty was born as Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary of York on April 21, 1926. On her 21st birthday, in 1947, the then-Princess pledged: ‘I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.’ The Queen acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952, upon the death of her father King George VI, when she was 25 years old. Her coronation took place on June 2, 1953. The Queen reigned for 70 years and 214 days, and marked her Platinum Jubilee in February and June 2022. Her Majesty goes down in history as the second longest-reigning monarch in the world.

As King Charles III ascends to the throne, he will continue his mother’s legacy and the traditions of the British monarchy. The coronation ceremony symbolizes the transfer of power and the beginning of a new era. Charles, who has waited a long time for this day, will be ready to take on the mantle of leadership and continue the important work of his mother in serving the country and the Commonwealth.

Charles’ reign is expected to be marked by a focus on environmental issues and sustainability, which he has been passionate about for many years. He has also shown a keen interest in supporting young people and promoting their education and well-being. These are areas where he can make a significant impact and build on the work of his mother, who was a beloved figure both in the UK and around the world.

The new king will face many challenges in his reign, including navigating the complexities of Brexit, maintaining the unity of the United Kingdom, and dealing with the ongoing pandemic. However, he has the support of his family and the people of the UK, who will be looking to him to provide leadership and stability in these uncertain times.

The coronation of King Charles III is a historic moment in the history of the British monarchy, marking the beginning of a new era and the continuation of the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. As he takes on the mantle of leadership, he will face many challenges, but also many opportunities to make a positive impact on the country and the world. The UK and the Commonwealth will be watching closely as he begins his reign, with the hope that he will continue the traditions of the monarchy while also charting a new course for the future.

News Source : WorldNewsEra

Source Link :When Did The Queen Die And How Old Was She At The Time?/