Dead – Death – Obituary News : Quincy student-athlete dies of brain cancer at 20

Quincy Mourns the Loss of a “Nice Kid”

Quincy High School and the greater Quincy community are mourning the loss of Priscilla Bonica, a former girls’ basketball team captain and three-sport athlete. After a two-year battle with brain cancer, Bonica passed away on Saturday at the age of 20. Her father, Stephen Bonica, posted a heartfelt message on Facebook thanking supporters and honoring his daughter’s memory.

“After more than two years battling a vicious cancer, Priscilla passed this afternoon – peacefully in her bed, surrounded by family and close friends,” Stephen wrote. “She fought hard for so long like a kid from Hough’s Neck. She fought like a ‘Nice Kid.’ We are so proud of everything she has done for us and for so many over her short 20 years on this earth. Thank you all for your continued prayers and support. We love you all.”

Bonica graduated from Quincy High School in 2021 and had been recruited to play basketball at Westfield State University before her diagnosis. In May 2021, she sought medical attention for persistent headaches and was diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) at Boston Children’s Hospital. She was set to receive a bone marrow transplant to treat HLH but was later diagnosed with brain cancer in July 2021.

Despite her health challenges, Bonica remained a beloved member of the Quincy community. In the winter of 2022, the Bonicas and the Quincy girls’ basketball team held three fundraisers, including a basketball event at Quincy High School on Feb. 6. At the event, Quincy High girls basketball coach Sarah Conlon described Bonica as “a team-first kind of player. She can make everybody smile.”

The loss of Bonica has hit the Quincy community hard, with many taking to social media to express their condolences and share memories of her. Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch released a statement on Sunday, saying, “Priscilla Bonica was a remarkable young woman who touched the hearts and lives of so many in our community. She was a gifted athlete, a dedicated student, and a kind and compassionate person who always put others first. Her passing is a great loss to our city, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Bonica’s legacy will live on through the many lives she touched during her short time on earth. Her strength, courage, and kindness will continue to inspire those who knew her, and her memory will be cherished by the Quincy community for years to come.

News Source : Peter Blandino

Source Link :Quincy student-athlete Priscilla Bonica dies of brain cancer at 20/