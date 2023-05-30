Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, Spiritual Leader of Lithuanian Haredim, Passes Away at 100

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Rabbi Gershon Edelstein ZT’L

Early Life and Education

Rabbi Gershon Edelstein was born in the Soviet Union on April 18, 1923. His family made Aliyah to Mandatory Palestine in 1934 when he was just 11 years old. He grew up in a religious home and was known for his exceptional intelligence and love for Torah study.

At the age of 22, Rabbi Edelstein began studying at the Ponevezh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak under the guidance of Rabbi Yosef Shlomo Kahaneman, the founder and Rosh Yeshiva. He quickly became one of the top students in the yeshiva and was known for his incredible memory and analytical skills.

Leadership Roles

After serving as Ba’al Tokei’ah (blower of the Shofar) at Ponevezh since 1945, Rabbi Edelstein was appointed as co-Rosh Yeshiva in 2000. He played a pivotal role in the development and growth of the yeshiva, which is now considered one of the largest and most prestigious yeshivas in Israel.

In 2003, Rabbi Edelstein was added to the Council of Great Torah Sages of the Degel HaTorah political party. He became the joint spiritual leader of the party after the passing of Aharon Leib Shteinman in 2017 and the sole spiritual leader after Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky’s death in 2022.

Rabbi Edelstein was also the President of the Vaad Hayeshivos, an organization that oversees the welfare and growth of yeshivas in Israel. He was widely respected by both his students and peers for his wisdom, humility, and devotion to Torah study.

Passing and Legacy

On Tuesday, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein passed away after being admitted to the intensive care unit at Ma’aini Hashuah hospital in Bnei Brak on Shavuot. His passing was mourned by thousands of people across the world, including political leaders, rabbis, and ordinary citizens.

Rabbi Edelstein’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of students and Jews around the world. He was a symbol of Torah scholarship, piety, and devotion to God. He played a vital role in shaping the Torah world in Israel and beyond.

His funeral procession left the Ponevezh yeshiva hall at 2:30 PM, and thousands of people attended to pay their respects to this great leader. Rabbi Gershon Edelstein’s memory will always be a blessing, and his teachings will continue to guide and inspire us for years to come.

News Source : JewishPress

Source Link :Spiritual Leader of Lithuanian Haredim Rabbi Gershon Edelstein Dead at 100 | The Jewish Press – JewishPress.com | David Israel | 10 Sivan 5783 – May 30, 2023/