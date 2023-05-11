Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rabbi Kushner passes away at age 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rabbi Harold Kushner: A Legacy of Comfort and Wisdom

Rabbi Harold Kushner, a highly influential congregational rabbi in the 20th century, passed away on April 28, 2023, at the age of 88. He had been the rabbi laureate of the synagogue in Canton, Massachusetts, for over three decades. Kushner’s theological works have reached millions of people outside the synagogue, offering comfort and guidance to those grappling with life’s most difficult questions.

Kushner’s life took a tragic turn when his son Aaron was diagnosed with progeria, a fatal premature aging condition, on the same day that his daughter Ariel was born. Aaron passed away just days after his 14th birthday. In 1981, Kushner published “When Bad Things Happen to Good People,” a book that attempted to make sense of Aaron’s suffering and death. The book was initially rejected by two publishers before being released by Schocken Books, a Jewish imprint.

In “When Bad Things Happen to Good People,” Kushner grappled with the Jewish belief in God’s omnipotence and benevolence in the face of human suffering. He concluded that God’s ability is limited when it comes to controlling the hazards of life that result in tragedy on a widespread and smaller scale, such as the Holocaust and the death of a child. This perspective contradicts traditional Jewish teaching about God, but it resonated widely with many people, Jewish and non-Jewish alike. The book became a best-seller, selling over 4 million copies in at least a dozen languages.

Kushner continued to write on equally daunting topics, such as the meaning of life, talking to children about God, and overcoming disappointment. His books, such as “To Life: A Celebration of Jewish Being and Thinking” and “Living a Life That Matters: Resolving the Conflict Between Conscience and Success,” became go-to resources for people exploring Judaism and seeking guidance on how to navigate life’s challenges.

Kushner’s success was due in part to his ability to cater to everybody, according to Carolyn Hessel, the director of the Jewish Book Council. He reached the heart of every human being, not just the Jewish heart. Kushner was born in Brooklyn and educated in the New York City public schools. He was ordained at the Jewish Theological Seminary in 1960 and served as a military chaplain in Oklahoma for two years before assuming his first pulpit as an assistant rabbi at Temple Israel in Great Neck, New York.

In 1968, Kushner moved to Natick, Massachusetts, where he remained even as he became a celebrity. In 1983, with his book a best-seller and demanding more of his time, Kushner cut back to part-time at the synagogue. Seven years later, he stepped down to devote himself fully to writing. The congregation, believing their then-55-year-old rabbi too young to be named rabbi emeritus, made Kushner their rabbi laureate, a title held by only a handful of American spiritual leaders.

Kushner received numerous accolades throughout his life, including being honored by the Roman Catholic organization the Christophers as someone who made the world a better place and being named clergyman of the year by the organization Religion in America in 1999. In 2004, he read from the book of Isaiah at the state funeral of President Ronald Reagan.

Even after leaving the pulpit, Kushner remained involved in the Conservative movement, serving as a leader in the New England region of its rabbinical association and editing its 2001 Etz Hayim Torah commentary with the novelist Chaim Potok.

In a 2008 interview with JTA, Kushner said that his seminary training was all about Jewish answers, but his congregational experience has been more about Jewish questions. He started with the anguish, uncertainty, and lack of fulfillment he found in the lives of the people in his synagogue and readers. For Kushner, Judaism was the answer to the question of how to live a fulfilling life.

Kushner’s wife, Suzette, passed away in 2022, 45 years after their son Aaron. He is survived by his daughter, Ariel Kushner Haber, and two grandchildren.

In conclusion, Rabbi Harold Kushner’s life and work have left an indelible mark on the Jewish and non-Jewish communities alike. His books have provided comfort and guidance to millions of people struggling with life’s most difficult questions. He will be remembered as a wise and compassionate leader who helped people find meaning and purpose in their lives.

News Source : Heritage Florida Jewish News

Source Link :Rabbi Kushner dies at 88/