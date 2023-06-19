Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rabbi Meir Harlig, 770 Gabai, Dies at 1 Tammuz 5783

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Rabbi Meir Harlig, a Meshamesh for the Lubavitcher Rebbe

Introduction Rabbi Meir Yehuda Yisroel Harlig, a Gabi of 770 who served as a ‘meshamesh‘ for the Lubavitcher Rebbe, obm, passed away Sunday (29 Sivan 5783) at the age of 86. His funeral was set for Monday afternoon 1:45 pm ET.

Rabbi Meir Harlig’s Contributions Rabbi Meir Harlig was a prominent figure in the Lubavitcher community, known for his dedication and service to the Rebbe. He was responsible for giving the Rebbe’s Lulav and Esrog to the Chasidim in order to bless them on the days of Sukkot. Additionally, he was in charge of inviting participants to the holiday meals in the Rebbe’s apartment. Over the years, he was responsible for the drink and food for the Rebbe’s Farbrengens, and for this purpose, he was given a room in the first-floor corridor of 770, where he stored them. In recent years, he served as a 770 Gabai who was in charge of the prayers held in the Rebbe’s room.

Early Life and Work Rabbi Harlig was born on Elul 1936 in Zurich, Switzerland, and studied at the Central Tomchei Temimim Yeshiva 770. In his youth, he was privileged to serve on various errands for the Rebbe and began lending a helping hand at the holiday meals that were held in the Rebbe’s apartment, as well as serving as a member of the Va’ad Hamesader. He formed close ties with the Rebbe’s secretary, Rabbi Yehuda Leib Groner, and worked together with him on many matters and was helpful in everything that was needed.

Family Life After his marriage to his wife Tzipora, Rabbi Harlig established his residence in Crown Heights and became a fixture in 770 and Crown Heights. The rabbi is survived by his wife, Tzipora, and children Rabbi Shalom Dovber Harlig – California, Rabbi Shia Harlig – Las Vegas, Nevada, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Harlig – Las Vegas, Nevada, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchok Harlig – Florida, Chaya Sara Dalfin – Miami, FL, Toby Baron – Sunny Isles, FL, and Binie Holtzberg – California, and grandchildren.

Conclusion Rabbi Meir Harlig was a beloved member of the Lubavitcher community who dedicated his life to serving the Rebbe and the community. His contributions to the community will always be remembered, and his passing is mourned by all who knew him. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

