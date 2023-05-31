Dead – Death – Obituary News : Race Car Mechanic in NZ Dies, Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The racing community is mourning the unexpected loss of Paul “Weeman” Hinton, a devoted friend and authority in his area. Hinton, a mechanic for Angus Fogg Racing, was a vital member of the team and played a key role in running the J.A. Russell Ltd Mustang. Despite his busy schedule, he also ran his food truck and worked as a driver’s pit crew. Hinton’s passing came as a shock to his family, friends, and the entire motorsports community. The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet.

Tributes poured in from friends and colleagues, expressing their profound sympathies to Hinton’s family and how much they loved him. Collins Motorsport described Hinton as a “real character” who was a friend to all and a ball of energy. Mazda Racing series called him an “absolute legend” and a long-time friend of members and the series. NZ Historic Sports Sedan extended their sincere condolences to Angus Fogg Racing and Tracey on the sudden passing of their treasured friend and mechanic.

While the details surrounding Hinton’s death remain unknown, his obituary was posted online to allow those who cared about him to view or interact with it. Losing a loved one is one of the worst things anyone can go through in life, but Hinton’s friends and family can find solace in the fact that he was a well-loved and respected member of the racing community.

Hinton’s death is a reminder of how fleeting life can be, and how important it is to cherish the time we have with our loved ones. We extend our thoughts and prayers to Hinton’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

