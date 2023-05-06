Dead – Death – Obituary News : Radcliff Woman Charged for 21 Dead Dogs at Home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Case of Animal Cruelty: Radcliff Woman Charged After 21 Dogs Found Dead in Her Care

A woman from Radcliff, Kentucky, has been charged with 35 counts of second-degree animal cruelty after police found 21 dogs in her care dead in and around her home. Morgan Jade Barrick, 26, was arrested on Friday after police executed a search warrant at her residence on Hallmark Place.

The Details of the Case

According to an arrest citation, police found a total of 35 dogs of various breeds in Barrick’s care, but they were not provided with adequate food and water. Fourteen of the dogs, including 12 puppies, were found to be physically in jeopardy due to their emaciated condition. The citation noted that the surviving dogs were so skinny that their rib cages, elbows, and hips were easily identifiable.

Of the 21 deceased dogs, 19 were found inside the home, and two were discovered in a white van parked outside the residence that was registered to Barrick. The citation also stated that numerous pieces of carcasses were found, some of which had been eaten by other animals or were in garbage bags and were not included in the count.

The two dogs found in the van were in a kennel and wrapped in plastic bags with a white substance on their carcasses, according to the citation. Although the kennel was covered with a blanket, a strong odor of decomposition was emanating from the vehicle.

Hardin County Animal Care and Control seized the remaining animals, but officials from the agency declined to comment on the case.

A Dog Owner’s Tragic Experience

The case has left dog owner Maryann Carter-Laventure of Palmer, Massachusetts, wondering how it could have happened after Barrick was already facing a second-degree animal cruelty charge in the death of her Dogue de Bordeaux, Cyrus, on February 11, 2022. Cyrus was only 14 months old.

Carter-Laventure had boarded her dog with Barrick because she was a show handler and had sent him to her for handling. When Cyrus was found, he was underweight with a burnt abdomen, nose, and testicles. Carter-Laventure revealed that the dog weighed 146 pounds when she dropped him off with Barrick, but when she collected his body, he weighed only 96 pounds after two necropsies were performed.

Carter-Laventure believes that Barrick’s actions caused the death of her dog. She said that when she told Barrick that she was coming to get Cyrus, Barrick ended up feeding him a large meal, causing him to bloat and die.

While Cyrus was in Barrick’s care, Carter-Laventure said she regularly asked for photos of him but never received any. She was paying Barrick $600 a week to board and care for the dog while Barrick was showing him.

Carter-Laventure tried to inform others about her dog’s case, but she was unable to prevent other dogs from suffering the same fate. She has been documenting her advocacy efforts on Facebook under #JusticeforCyrus. She said that the possible penalty for second-degree animal cruelty, which is a Class A misdemeanor, is too lenient. If convicted, the punishment is up to 12 months in jail.

Barrick’s next appearance in the case is a pretrial conference scheduled for May 31 in Hardin District Court. She was released on a $2,500 cash bond on Friday night and is expected to be arraigned on the new charges on Monday morning, according to jail records.

The Need for Stronger Animal Cruelty Laws

Animal advocates like Carter-Laventure are calling for stronger animal cruelty laws in Kentucky. She said that animal cruelty should be a felony, not a misdemeanor, and that the current penalties are insufficient to deter abusers from harming animals.

The tragic case of the 21 dogs found dead in Barrick’s care highlights the need for stricter animal welfare laws and better enforcement to protect animals from abuse and neglect. It is essential to hold animal abusers accountable for their actions and ensure that they face appropriate consequences for their crimes.

News Source : The News-Enterprise

Source Link :Radcliff woman charged after 21 dogs found dead at home | News Alert/