Dead – Death – Obituary News : Radio Icon Bob Gilbert Dies at 77

Remembering Montana Radio Legend Bob Gilbert

On Thursday, the radio community in Montana lost a legend. Bob Gilbert, a beloved radio personality known for his one-day program playing golden oldies on classic 45-rpm vinyl records, passed away at the age of 77. Gilbert was born on October 23, 1945, in Miles City, Montana, and was the fifth of six children of Arthur M. Gilbert and Irene Mary Gilbert. He passed away on June 12, 2023, after a nearly three-year deterioration from a traumatic brain injury he incurred in a fall.

Gilbert’s love for radio started early, and he had many memories of working as a newsman and disc jockey for KATL in Miles City from 1967-1970. In November 1970, he took a disc jockey-newsman job at radio station KBLL in Helena and started his television career as an anchor for the six and ten o’clock newscasts. For several legislative sessions, Bob conducted interviews with State of Montana officials, Governors, and members of the Legislature on CNN headline news twice an hour, 24 hours a day. As the cable TV live programs matured, he was on CNN Headline News in all the major cities of Montana and a few smaller markets.

For 43 years, Bob was a one-day guest disc jockey at KIKC, Forsyth-Miles City, playing his collection of golden oldies on the 45-rpm format, of which he had a vast collection. Everyone in town would turn their radios on for that day to enjoy the music and entertainment Bob would provide, and they’d look forward to the next year just as quickly. He was beloved by his listeners and never knew a stranger.

Bob had many interests, including collecting cars, model cars, jukeboxes, antique slot machines, 45 rpm records, CDs, pistols, and rifles. At one time, he had 27 cars, and he attended many car shows around the state and out-of-state, including Good Guys at Spokane and the show at Salmon, Idaho. He lamented selling his first car, a 1967 Plymouth Roadrunner, which he bought new in Miles City. It was the first Roadrunner in the town. He always remembered the fun and memories he had driving the Roadrunner in 1967-1968.

In 1992, Bob met and started dating Great Falls Attorney Susan J. Rebeck, who became his partner in 1998. They were married in Billings, Montana, on September 27, 2008. Bob is survived by his wife, Susan J. Rebeck; stepdaughter, Stephanie E. Hagerman; granddaughter, Isabelle E. Thomas, all of Helena; sisters Marilyn I. (Charles) Pratt and Margaret L. (Dick) Mitchell, of Billings; nieces, Stacie Hicks, Kimberley (Andy) Meyer, and Cheri L. Grenz, all of Billings; Nephew, Dick (Nancy) Mitchell, Jr. of Miles City; and stepsons Geno Kreis of Bozeman and Andrew Kreis of Seattle.

Bob never forgot his roots and the town where he grew up. He was a member of the Royal Order of Raccoons, serving as Grand Poo-Pah. Bob was a member of the Elks, Eagles, the Moose, the Shriners, the National Trappers Association, the Montana Society of Broadcasters, and First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). For nearly 33 years, Bob was Secretary-Treasurer of the Montana Wool Growers Association, earning the coveted American Sheep Industry “Camptender” Award in 2005. During the legislature, Bob represented the Woolgrowers, the Montana Dairy Farmers, and Northwest Farm Credit. He provided “Got Milk” T-shirts for the bazookas at University of Montana home games.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 North Montana Avenue, Helena. A Wake will follow at Nickels, 2100 North Last Chance Gulch in Helena. Bob said, “The drinks are on me.” A warehouse tour will be held the same day at 10:00 am at 1410 Birch St., Helena. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Montana Woolgrower Memorial Fund, P. O. Box 1693, Helena, MT 59624.

Bob Gilbert was a true Montana legend and will be deeply missed by many. May he rest in peace and keep on spinnin’ those records in heaven.

News Source : KBUL NEWS TALK 970AM & 103.3FM

Source Link :Montana Radio Legend Bob Gilbert Passes Away at 77/