Dead – Death – Obituary News : Radio Icon Bob Gilbert Dies at 77

Bid Farewell to Montana Radio Legend Bob Gilbert

On Thursday, the news of the passing of Montana Radio Legend Bob Gilbert shook the community. Bob was a beloved figure in the world of radio and will be forever remembered for his contribution to the industry.

A Golden Voice on Vinyl

Bob was a recognizable name to anyone who tuned into his one-day radio program on 101.3 KIKC in Forsyth. He played the best in golden oldies on classic 45-rpm vinyl records, and his shows were a popular destination for music lovers across Montana. Bob’s program was an annual event that people looked forward to every year.

Bob was born on October 23, 1945, in Miles City, Montana, to Arthur M. Gilbert and Irene Mary Gilbert. He attended Miles Community College and the University of Montana, where he nearly earned a degree, but he quit when he found out a foreign language was required.

A Life Full of Rich Experiences

Bob worked summers for the Milwaukee Railroad in Harlowton, Montana, in various roles, from Electrician Apprentice to Round House Clerk. His love for trains led him to collect model railroad cars and power units of all sizes, from N gauge to Garden Railroad. He always dreamed of owning his own private railroad business car to hook onto Amtrak.

Bob worked as a newsman and disc jockey for KATL in Miles City from 1967 to 1970. In November 1970, he took a job as a disc jockey-newsman at radio station KBLL in Helena and started his television career as an anchor for the six and ten o’clock newscasts. For several legislative sessions, Bob conducted interviews with State of Montana officials, Governors, and members of the Legislature on CNN headline news twice an hour, 24 hours a day.

Bob never knew a stranger and enjoyed socializing with his friends at various bars. He collected cars, model cars, jukeboxes, antique slot machines, 45 rpm records, CDs, pistols, and rifles. He attended many car shows around the state, including Good Guys at Spokane and the show at Salmon, Idaho.

Bob was a member of the Royal Order of Raccoons and served as Grand Poo-Pah. He was also a member of the Elks, Eagles, the Moose, the Shriners, the National Trappers Association, the Montana Society of Broadcasters, and First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

A Memorable Life

Bob is survived by his wife, Susan J. Rebeck; stepdaughter, Stephanie E. Hagerman; granddaughter, Isabelle E. Thomas, all of Helena; sisters Marilyn I. (Charles) Pratt and Margaret L. (Dick) Mitchell, of Billings; nieces, Stacie Hicks, Kimberley (Andy) Meyer, and Cheri L. Grenz, all of Billings; Nephew, Dick (Nancy) Mitchell, Jr. of Miles City; and stepsons Geno Kreis of Bozeman and Andrew Kreis of Seattle.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 North Montana Avenue, Helena. A Wake will follow at Nickels, 2100 North Last Chance Gulch in Helena. A warehouse tour will be held the same day at 10:00 am at 1410 Birch St., Helena.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Montana Woolgrower Memorial Fund, P. O. Box 1693, Helena, MT 59624.

Bob Gilbert may have passed away, but his legacy lives on. He touched the lives of many people through his work in radio and his love for life. He will be missed, but never forgotten.

