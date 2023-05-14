Dead – Death – Obituary News : Radio Icon Muzza Inglis Dies at 80

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Radio Legend Murray ‘Muzza’ Inglis: A Tribute to His Life and Legacy

Murray “Muzza” Inglis, one of New Zealand’s most beloved radio personalities, passed away on July 13, 2021, at the age of 80. He had been battling myeloma, a type of blood cancer, for several years. Inglis, who was born in Taranaki in 1941, had a long and storied career in broadcasting that spanned several decades and left an indelible mark on the industry.

Inglis started his radio career in the 1960s, working for stations in Wellington, Christchurch, and Auckland. He was known for his larger-than-life personality and his ability to connect with his listeners. In the 1970s, Inglis became the host of the popular afternoon show on Radio Hauraki, where he gained a following for his irreverent humor and his willingness to push the boundaries of what was considered acceptable on the airwaves.

In the 1980s, Inglis moved to Radio Pacific, where he hosted the morning show and became one of the most recognizable voices in New Zealand radio. He also hosted a Sunday morning show on Newstalk ZB for several years. Inglis was known for his distinctive voice, his encyclopedic knowledge of music, and his ability to connect with his listeners on a personal level.

Inglis was more than just a radio host, however. He was also a passionate advocate for New Zealand music and musicians. In 1975, he co-founded the New Zealand Music Awards, which have since become one of the most prestigious music awards in the country. Inglis was also a regular host of the New Zealand Music Show, a program that showcased local talent and helped to promote the country’s music industry.

Inglis was also a keen sports fan, and he was particularly passionate about rugby. He was a regular commentator on rugby matches and was known for his colorful descriptions of the action on the field. In 1987, he was the voice of New Zealand’s famous Rugby World Cup victory, providing commentary for the historic final against France.

Inglis was a larger-than-life figure who was loved by his fans and respected by his colleagues. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious laugh, and his willingness to speak his mind. He was also a tireless worker who was dedicated to his craft and to his listeners.

Inglis’ legacy in New Zealand radio is undeniable. He was a trailblazer who paved the way for future generations of broadcasters. He was also a champion of New Zealand music and culture, helping to showcase the country’s unique identity to the world. His contributions to the industry and to his country will be remembered for years to come.

Inglis’ passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from his colleagues and fans. Many have shared stories of how Inglis touched their lives and made them feel like part of his extended family. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him and loved him.

Inglis’ death is a reminder of the importance of celebrating the life and achievements of those who have made a significant impact on our culture and society. He was a pioneer who helped to shape the landscape of New Zealand radio and music, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of broadcasters and musicians.

Inglis’ passing is a loss for New Zealand, but his life and legacy will be celebrated for years to come. He was a true legend of the industry, and his contributions to New Zealand radio and music will never be forgotten. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but his spirit will live on forever.

