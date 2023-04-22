Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rafael Nadal’s Father-in-Law Dies at 63

Rafael Nadal’s father-in-law passed away at the age of 63.

Rafael Nadal Faces Multiple Setbacks on and off the Court

Retirement from Madrid Masters

It has not been a good week for Rafael Nadal and his family. The Spaniard retired from the Madrid Masters due to an injury, and to make matters worse, his father-in-law Miquel passed away at the age of 63.

The Personal Life of Rafael Nadal

Nadal has been together with Mery Xisca Perello for almost two decades. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child in October last year.

Troubles on the Court

Despite being one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a 22-time Major champion, Nadal has faced numerous setbacks in recent years. He has had to take many months off the pitch due to injuries.

The Injury at the Australian Open

Nadal’s last injury came at the Australian Open in January, where he injured his left hip in the second set of his match against Mackenzie McDonald. He was diagnosed with a grade 2 iliopsoas injury, which was expected to keep him out of court for two months. However, he has yet to recover and play injury-free, missing seven tournaments and dropping out of the top-10 for the first time in nearly 18 years.

The Road to Recovery

To regain his rhythm and confidence, Nadal is hoping to return to Rome before his main goal, Roland Garros. However, he is uncertain about when he will be able to compete again. He has been training, but after a few days, he decided to change course and try a different treatment to see if his condition improves.

Despite the setbacks on and off the court, Nadal remains determined to recover and return to the game he loves. “I can’t give any deadlines because if I knew, I would tell you, but I don’t know. That’s just how things are,” he said.

Source: www.tennisworldusa.org