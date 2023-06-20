Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ragtime musician Max Morath dies at 96

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Max Morath, National Ragtime Music Practitioner and TV Pioneer, Dies at 96

Max Morath, a renowned national practitioner and advocate of ragtime music, passed away in Duluth on Monday at the age of 96. He was living at Aftenro Home in Duluth with his wife, Diane Skomars, whom he married in 1993.

A Pioneer of Public Television

Morath was best known for his musical performances and educational commentaries on ragtime music and the turn-of-the-century era that produced it. In 1960, he scripted and performed in “The Ragtime Era,” a groundbreaking television program created in Denver for the station KRMA. The series introduced viewers to the music and its historical context, demonstrating the educational potential of public television.

The show proved to be a pivotal moment in shaping the emerging form of public television, as it became the most-viewed non-commercial series produced up until that time. Beloved public TV hosts such as Fred Rogers, Julia Child, and Carl Sagan all followed in the footsteps of Max Morath, who joined then-President Lyndon Johnson at the White House for a celebration of the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967.

A Celebrated Career

In addition to “The Ragtime Era” and numerous other TV series and appearances, Morath had a prolific career as a live performer, songwriter, and recording artist. He released dozens of albums and played over 5,000 shows, including the 1964 University of Minnesota Duluth appearance that introduced him to Skomars and ultimately led to him moving to the area.

He was cherished by the ragtime music community and was close with greats of the genre. While his advocacy buoyed the music’s public awareness and helped spur the ragtime revival that included movies like “The Sting,” Morath acknowledged that “I owe a debt more than I can articulate” to the Black artists who created the genre.

He also sought to elevate the under-appreciated contributions of women artists such as composer Carrie Jacobs-Bond and mentored younger musicians who were advancing the genre.

A Family Man

Morath had one previous marriage, which ended in divorce. His family included three children of his own as well as a daughter of Skomars’ from another relationship. The couple praised the staff at Aftenro for providing exceptional care to Morath after he moved to the facility in 2022.

A Lasting Legacy

Composer and musicologist Aaron Robinson, whose Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue presented its first-ever lifetime achievement award to Morath last year, described him as a man who “did everything” on stage and on camera. “It was an entire world that he brought with him,” Robinson said.

Max Morath will be remembered as a pioneer of public television and a beloved entertainer and advocate of ragtime music. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of musicians and performers.

News Source : Jay Gabler

Source Link :Max Morath, musician who revived ragtime via public television, dies at 96 in Duluth – Twin Cities/