Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ragtime Revivalist Pianist Max Morath Dies at 96

Remembering Max Morath: The Unofficial Keeper of America’s Ragtime Legacy

Max Edward Morath was a musician, performer, and historian who dedicated his life to preserving the legacy of ragtime music. He was born on October 1, 1926, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and grew up in a household filled with music. His mother, Gladys Morath, was a talented pianist who introduced him to the music of Scott Joplin at a young age. This early exposure to ragtime would shape Morath’s career and become his life’s work.

Morath’s love for music led him to pursue a career as a performer and pianist. After graduating from Colorado College with a degree in English, he began playing in bars and piano lounges, honing his skills and repertoire. He quickly gained a reputation as an accomplished pianist and performer, and his career took off.

Throughout the 1950s and 60s, Morath appeared on a variety of television and radio programs, including “The Bell Telephone Hour,” “Kraft Music Hall,” “Today,” “The Tonight Show,” and Arthur Godfrey’s radio and television programs. He also produced a series of successful Off-Broadway productions, including “The Ragtime Years,” “Living the Ragtime Life,” “The Ragtime Man,” “Ragtime Revisited,” and “Ragtime and Again.”

Despite his success, Morath never forgot his roots and continued to play in bars and piano lounges throughout his career. He once remarked that he played in “5,000 different places, and many of them were not all that classy. Mostly they were saloons, and it wasn’t all ragtime either. Some of them were piano bars. When you work a piano bar, you’d better know 1,500 tunes. You’re playing requests. It was Gershwin. Cole Porter. Rodgers and Hart.”

Morath’s dedication to ragtime music went beyond his performances. He was also a historian and scholar of the genre, publishing several books on the subject, including “The Complete Piano Player: Ragtime” and “Ragtime: Its History, Composers and Music.”

Morath’s love for ragtime music never waned, and he continued to perform and tour well into his 80s. He was known as “Mr. Ragtime,” the unofficial keeper of America’s ragtime legacy. He was a beloved figure in the music community, and his contributions to the genre will be remembered for generations to come.

In a 2019 interview, Morath was asked for a favorite memory from his life in music. He reached back to his childhood and recalled hearing his mother play “The Original Rag” by Scott Joplin. “It was published in Kansas City, and somehow my mother got ahold of it. We had a piano bench full of good stuff, mostly show tunes. But ‘Original Rag’ was my favorite.”

Max Morath passed away on March 9, 2022, at the age of 95. He leaves behind a legacy of music and scholarship that will continue to inspire and entertain for years to come.

News Source : Robert D. McFadden

Source Link :Max Morath, Pianist Who Staged a One-Man Ragtime Revival, Dies at 96/