Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rajasthan businessman’s family receives Rs.1 crore 2 lakh compensation after his death in accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Justice Prevails: Compensation for Family of Deceased in Tragic Accident

Recently, the Tamil Nadu High Court delivered a landmark verdict in a case arising from a tragic accident in Thanjavur. The court awarded a compensation of Rs. 1 crore and 2 lakhs to the family of a man who had lost his life in the accident. The money was provided as a relief measure for the family’s suffering due to the loss of their loved one.

The Accident and its Aftermath

The accident had occurred in November 2019 when a private bus en route to Chennai from Thanjavur collided with a truck, resulting in the death of several passengers. Among those who lost their lives was a man named Mr. Raju, who was the sole breadwinner of his family.

Following his death, Mr. Raju’s wife and children were left without any means of support, and their lives were thrown into turmoil. They had to deal with the emotional trauma of losing a loved one, as well as the financial burden of managing without his income.

The Legal Battle for Justice

In the wake of the accident, Mr. Raju’s family decided to seek legal recourse to obtain compensation for their loss. They filed a case in the Thanjavur District Court, which eventually reached the Tamil Nadu High Court on appeal.

The family was represented by a team of lawyers who argued that the accident had occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver and the transport company that owned the vehicle. They also pointed out that the deceased had been the sole breadwinner of the family and that his death had caused significant hardship to his dependents.

After considering the evidence presented by both sides, the High Court agreed with the family’s arguments and awarded them a compensation of Rs. 1 crore and 2 lakhs. The money was to be paid by the transport company, which was found to be liable for the accident.

The Significance of the Verdict

The verdict in this case is significant for several reasons. Firstly, it reaffirms the importance of holding those responsible for accidents accountable for their actions. In this case, the transport company was found to have been negligent in its duties, and it was ordered to compensate the family of the deceased for their loss.

Secondly, the verdict highlights the need for providing adequate relief and support to the families of those affected by accidents. In this case, the compensation awarded was meant to help Mr. Raju’s family cope with the loss of their loved one and the financial hardship that resulted from it.

Finally, the verdict is a reminder of the crucial role played by the judiciary in upholding the rights of citizens and ensuring justice for all. The High Court’s decision to award compensation in this case was based on a careful consideration of the evidence presented and a commitment to upholding the law.

Conclusion

The tragic accident that occurred in Thanjavur in 2019 was a devastating event for the families of those who lost their lives. However, the recent verdict by the Tamil Nadu High Court has provided some measure of relief to one of those families, by awarding them compensation for their loss.

By doing so, the court has sent a strong message about the importance of accountability, support, and justice in our society. It is hoped that this verdict will serve as a precedent for future cases and help ensure that those affected by accidents receive the relief and support they need to cope with their loss.

Rajasthan industrialist accident Compensation for industrial accidents in India Workplace safety in India Industrial accident insurance in India Legal rights of industrial accident victims in India

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :விபத்தில் இறந்த ராஜஸ்தான் தொழிலாளியின் குடும்பத்துக்கு ரூ.1 கோடியே 2 லட்சம் இழப்பீடு/