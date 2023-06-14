Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rajiv Luthra: Wiki, Age, Family, Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Rajiv Luthra Wikipedia, Age, Wife, Family, Died, Death
Rajiv Luthra (1957–2023) was an Indian lawyer, businessman, philanthropist, and Certified Public Accountant (CA) who founded Luthra and Luthra – Law Office of India in 1989. On May 10, 2023, he passed away in Delhi. Here is a comprehensive biography of Rajiv Luthra, including his personal and professional life.
Biography of Rajiv Luthra
Name
Rajiv Luthra
Nickname
Rajiv
Age
65 years old
Date of Birth
August 1, 1957
Occupation
Corporate lawyer
Zodiac Sign
Unknown
Religion
Unknown
Nationality
Unknown
Place of Birth
Unknown
Hometown
Unknown
Rajiv Luthra’s Fitness Stats
Height
5 feet 9 inches
Weight
90 kg Approx
Eye Color
Unknown
Hair Color
Unknown
Shoe Size
Unknown
Rajiv Luthra’s Education
School
Unknown
College or University
Harvard Law School, Cambridge
Education Level
Graduated
The Rajiv Luthra Family
Dad
Anirudhar Krishan Luthra
Mom
Ved Luthra
Siblings
Amit Luthra, Rashmi Uday Singh
Children
Boy: Unknown, Daughter: Sanaa Krishan Luthra, Arshia Krishan Luthra
Rajiv Luthra’s Marital Status
Marital Status
Married
Spouse’s Name
Gayatri Lutra
Job
Unknown
Rajiv Luthra Collection & Net Worth
Net Value
8 – 10 Million
Wage
Unknown
Rajiv Luthra’s Social Media Accounts
YouTube
News About Rajiv Luthra
In 1991, Rajiv Luthra and Mohit Saraf founded Luthra & Luthra – Law Offices India as a law firm in New Delhi. The company then began to provide legal advice and manage taxes and financial assets of famous industrialists and businessmen. Later, a US-based corporation hired his company as an advisor and assisted it in doing business in China.
In 1993, Luthra’s law firm played a key role in the merger of Coca-Cola and Parle Bisleri. In 2015, the $4 billion Sun Pharma and Ranb Wax merger was made possible largely by his company. Following a partnership stake dispute in 2018, Mohit Saraf’s appointment was canceled by Luthra.
In an interview, Rajiv discussed removing Mohit from his position and stated, “To illustrate my point, on October 12, 2020, he (Mohit Saraf) dismissed me from the Company and wrote me a notice. Of course, he lacked such strength. He also emailed the entire company shortly after this letter to let everyone know that I had left the company. He allegedly distributed the capital I owned to others that evening. As a result, I had no choice but to fire him to save the company and the customers that would lose if the company closed.”
Mohit Saraf subsequently made a request in Delhi High Court challenging the termination of his contract. In ruling in Saraf’s favor in 2021, Supreme Court Justices RS Endlaw and Sanjeev Narula ordered Luthra to pay Rs. 52 external cores Rs. 25 Crores as a bank guarantee. In July 2022, the company faced another setback when the litigation department left and joined DSK Legal. The law firm has offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru with over 350 employees as of 2023. He then played a key role in creating and presenting the 1957 Copyright Act amendment.
Conclusion
Rajiv Luthra was a prominent Indian lawyer, businessman, philanthropist, and Certified Public Accountant. He founded Luthra and Luthra – Law Office of India in 1989 and played a key role in several high-profile mergers and acquisitions. Despite facing legal disputes and setbacks, he remained a respected figure in the Indian legal and business community. His passing on May 10, 2023, was a great loss to his family, friends, and colleagues.
- Rajiv Luthra biography
- Rajiv Luthra law firm
- Rajiv Luthra net worth
- Rajiv Luthra children
- Rajiv Luthra obituary
News Source : Vo Thi Sau Secondary School
Source Link :Rajiv Luthra Wikipedia, Age, Wife, family, Passed Away, Death/