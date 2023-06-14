Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rajiv Luthra: Wiki, Age, Family, Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rajiv Luthra Wikipedia, Age, Wife, Family, Died, Death

Rajiv Luthra (1957–2023) was an Indian lawyer, businessman, philanthropist, and Certified Public Accountant (CA) who founded Luthra and Luthra – Law Office of India in 1989. On May 10, 2023, he passed away in Delhi. Here is a comprehensive biography of Rajiv Luthra, including his personal and professional life.

Biography of Rajiv Luthra

Name

Rajiv Luthra

Nickname

Rajiv

Age

65 years old

Date of Birth

August 1, 1957

Occupation

Corporate lawyer

Zodiac Sign

Unknown

Religion

Unknown

Nationality

Unknown

Place of Birth

Unknown

Hometown

Unknown

Rajiv Luthra’s Fitness Stats

Height

5 feet 9 inches

Weight

90 kg Approx

Eye Color

Unknown

Hair Color

Unknown

Shoe Size

Unknown

Rajiv Luthra’s Education

School

Unknown

College or University

Harvard Law School, Cambridge

Education Level

Graduated

The Rajiv Luthra Family

Dad

Anirudhar Krishan Luthra

Mom

Ved Luthra

Siblings

Amit Luthra, Rashmi Uday Singh

Children

Boy: Unknown, Daughter: Sanaa Krishan Luthra, Arshia Krishan Luthra

Rajiv Luthra’s Marital Status

Marital Status

Married

Spouse’s Name

Gayatri Lutra

Job

Unknown

Rajiv Luthra Collection & Net Worth

Net Value

8 – 10 Million

Wage

Unknown

Rajiv Luthra’s Social Media Accounts

Instagram

Click here

Facebook

Click here

Twitter

Click here

YouTube

Click here

News About Rajiv Luthra

In 1991, Rajiv Luthra and Mohit Saraf founded Luthra & Luthra – Law Offices India as a law firm in New Delhi. The company then began to provide legal advice and manage taxes and financial assets of famous industrialists and businessmen. Later, a US-based corporation hired his company as an advisor and assisted it in doing business in China.

In 1993, Luthra’s law firm played a key role in the merger of Coca-Cola and Parle Bisleri. In 2015, the $4 billion Sun Pharma and Ranb Wax merger was made possible largely by his company. Following a partnership stake dispute in 2018, Mohit Saraf’s appointment was canceled by Luthra.

In an interview, Rajiv discussed removing Mohit from his position and stated, “To illustrate my point, on October 12, 2020, he (Mohit Saraf) dismissed me from the Company and wrote me a notice. Of course, he lacked such strength. He also emailed the entire company shortly after this letter to let everyone know that I had left the company. He allegedly distributed the capital I owned to others that evening. As a result, I had no choice but to fire him to save the company and the customers that would lose if the company closed.”

Mohit Saraf subsequently made a request in Delhi High Court challenging the termination of his contract. In ruling in Saraf’s favor in 2021, Supreme Court Justices RS Endlaw and Sanjeev Narula ordered Luthra to pay Rs. 52 external cores Rs. 25 Crores as a bank guarantee. In July 2022, the company faced another setback when the litigation department left and joined DSK Legal. The law firm has offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru with over 350 employees as of 2023. He then played a key role in creating and presenting the 1957 Copyright Act amendment.

Conclusion

Rajiv Luthra was a prominent Indian lawyer, businessman, philanthropist, and Certified Public Accountant. He founded Luthra and Luthra – Law Office of India in 1989 and played a key role in several high-profile mergers and acquisitions. Despite facing legal disputes and setbacks, he remained a respected figure in the Indian legal and business community. His passing on May 10, 2023, was a great loss to his family, friends, and colleagues.

