Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rajkot Student Commits Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rajkot: Increase in Incidents of Suicide

The incidents of suicide are constantly increasing in Rajkot city. A student in Rajkot has committed suicide. The daughter of a retired officer near Rishi Vatika Society had taken a dip in the fire and had created a commotion.

On the previous night, after 3 o’clock, the student committed suicide by hanging herself. The details of the accident of Hetal Bhojani have come to light. She was suffering from depression due to the delay in receiving her B.A.M.S. graduation certificate. The police had investigated the entire matter.

In Rishi Vatika Society of Rajkot, a dip in the fire was taken on the public road. The daughter of the retired officer, Hetal Bhojani, committed suicide by hanging herself on the road at 3 o’clock in the night. The police had investigated the entire matter.

Heavy Rains in Lodhika and Rural Areas of Rajkot

There has been continuous rainfall in Gujarat for many days. Due to continuous rainfall, farmers have faced difficulties. At present, in Lodhika Taluka of Rajkot district, heavy rainfall has been continuously falling for the last eight days. Due to the rainfall, there has been a lot of damage to the sesame and groundnut crops. The rural areas of Lodhika and surrounding areas are receiving continuous rainfall. Many farmers in the state have suffered significant losses due to continuous rainfall.

Ambalal Patel had given a big warning about the rainy season in the state. Know what he said?

There has been continuous rainfall throughout the country. Due to the monsoon, there has been a lot of damage to agriculture in Gujarat as well. Due to the monsoon, it is possible that there will be rainfall in Chomasan today. Kachchh, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Aravalli, Patan, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Tapi, and Dang can also have rainfall today. Ambalal Patel, the weather expert, has given a warning that the monsoon may start in Chomasan from around June 15. Chomasu will start from 15th to 30th. The process has started continuously for a month. The process will start from June 15.

News Source : gujarati.abplive.com

Source Link :The Student Committed Suicide In Rajkot/