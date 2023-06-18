Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rakesh Master: Celebrated South Indian Choreographer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Telugu Choreographer Rakesh Master Passes Away Due to Health Complications

Hyderabad: Celebrated Telugu choreographer Rakesh Master, aged 53, passed away on Monday after falling ill while shooting in Visakhapatnam. He was rushed to Hyderabad for medical attention and his condition worsened with blood transfusions and multi-organ failure due to diabetic and severe metabolic acidosis. He breathed his last at 5 pm on Monday at Gandhi Hospital.

Rakesh Master started his career in the Telugu film industry by choreographing dance reality shows like ‘Aata’ and ‘Dhee’. He went on to work on several successful films, choreographing many hit songs. He worked on over 1,500 films in his career. He was also known for his interviews on social media platforms and for his appearances on TV shows like ‘Jabardasth’.

Rakesh Master was a disciple of Shekhar Master, another renowned choreographer in the Telugu industry. He learned dance and style from Shekhar Master before stepping into the industry. Rakesh Master’s death has left the Telugu film industry in shock and many celebrities paid their respects to him.

Some of the Popular Songs Choreographed by Rakesh Master

“Vendi Theraaku Ma Vandanaalu” from the movie ‘Manasichanu’

“Chandamama Kannaa Challani Vaade” from the movie ‘Yuvaraju’

“Ecstasy Privacy” from the movie ‘Seetharamaraju’

“Nuvvu Yadhikaelthe Aadikosthaa Suvarna” from the movie ‘Girlfriend’

“Sommu Le Aadha Cheyaraa” from the movie ‘Budget Padmanabham’

“Ninnala Monnala Ledura” from the movie ‘Chirunavvutho’

“Nesthamaa O Priya Nesthamaa, Kallaloki Kallupettina” from the movie ‘Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo’

“Bangaram..Bangaram, Ayye Babu Enti Sangathi” from the movie ‘Deva Dasu’

Rakesh Master’s demise is a huge loss to the Telugu film industry and his contributions to the industry will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Eenadu

Source Link :Rakesh master: సినీ కొరియోగ్రాఫర్‌ రాకేశ్‌ మాస్టర్‌ కన్నుమూత/