Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rakesh Master’s Cause of Death: Telugu Choreographer Passes Away

Renowned Telugu Choreographer Rakesh Master Passes Away at the Age of 53

Recently, the news of the untimely demise of Rakesh Master, a famous Telugu choreographer, has left his fans and the entire community mourning. He passed away on Sunday, 18 June 2023, at the age of 53. Rakesh was a talented individual who had worked in more than 100 movies and had delivered multiple hit songs.

Early Life and Career

Born as S Rama Rao in Tirupati, Rakesh started his career as a dance master under Master Mukku Raju in Hyderabad. He initially worked as a choreographer in dance reality shows and later started working in Telugu films. He worked with several renowned actors, including Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, and Venkatesh.

Cause of Death

According to reports, Rakesh Master was urgently taken to Gandhi Hospital in the city for medical treatment. However, he passed away due to complications arising from severe metabolic acidosis. He suffered a multi-organ failure, which led to his tragic demise.

Condolences and Tributes

Since the news of Rakesh’s passing broke out, many famous personalities and fans have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. His untimely demise has left the entire Telugu film industry in shock and mourning.

In conclusion, Rakesh Master was a talented person who had achieved immense success due to his hard work and dedication. His passing has left a void in the Telugu film industry that will be hard to fill. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find the strength to cope with this loss.

