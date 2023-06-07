Dead – Death – Obituary News : Raleigh man’s death in custody ruled homicide: autopsy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Raleigh Man Dies in Police Custody: Autopsy Rules Cause of Death as Sudden Cardiac Arrest

A Raleigh man, Darryl Tyree Williams, died in police custody earlier this year due to sudden cardiac arrest, according to an autopsy report released by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The manner of death was listed as homicide, and the report indicated that Williams had cocaine, a substance similar to Benadryl, and alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

The autopsy report stated that Williams died due to sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of cocaine intoxication, physical exertion, conducted energy weapon use, and physical restraint. Williams had informed the police officers that he had heart problems as they were physically restraining him.

The police body cameras showed the officers approaching Williams’ vehicle after patrolling businesses along Rock Quarry Road. They asked Williams and his passenger to step out of the car, and when the officer checked his pocket, he saw a folded-up dollar bill containing what they believed to be cocaine. When the officers tried to take Williams into custody, he began to pull away and struggle.

Williams was hit with a taser as he was running away, and after another struggle with several officers, he fell face-first onto the parking lot concrete. While Williams’ hands were under his chest, police body cam footage showed him getting tasered directly to the body. He can be heard saying, “I got heart problems. Bro, please.”

The officers continued to struggle to get Williams into handcuffs before using a stun gun on his body again. He became unconscious shortly after. The medical examiner listed obesity and hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as contributors to Williams’ death.

The preliminary investigative report released by the Raleigh Police Department earlier this year stated that Williams died in their custody after officers fired stun guns at him twice on January 17. The body camera, dash camera, and business surveillance video showed officers patrolling businesses along Rock Quarry Road and approaching Williams’ vehicle after checking another car.

The autopsy report has raised concerns about the use of force and restraint by police officers, especially when dealing with individuals who have underlying health conditions. Williams’ case is not an isolated incident, as there have been several cases in recent years where individuals with underlying health conditions have died in police custody due to the use of excessive force and restraint.

Conclusion

The death of Darryl Tyree Williams in police custody due to sudden cardiac arrest has raised concerns about the use of force and restraint by police officers. The autopsy report has highlighted the need for police departments to train their officers to handle individuals with underlying health conditions and to use force and restraint judiciously. It is essential for police departments to review their policies and procedures to ensure that they are in line with best practices and to implement reforms where necessary. Only then can we hope to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future and ensure that justice is served for those who have lost their lives due to police brutality.

News Source : Judith Retana

Source Link :Manner of death homicide for Raleigh man who died in police custody: autopsy/