Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ramapo Basketball Star and Jersey City Airman Dies at Military Base

Remembering Q: A Tribute to an Airman

On April 26, 2022, the United States Air Force lost a beloved member of its community. An airman at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, Q – as he was affectionally known – was survived by his wife and three children. His death remains under investigation, leaving many to grieve and wonder about the circumstances of his passing.

A Mentor and Friend

Despite the tragedy of his death, Q’s impact on those around him was undeniable. “Q was well known for his mentorship and growing the next generation,” said US Air Force Lt. Col Benjamin Wingler. “He expressed this in so many ways from the Cannon Air Force Base men’s basketball coach to the junior enlisted and officers he molded in the 27 Special Operations Communications Squadron.”

Q’s dedication to his community and his desire to help others is a testament to his character and the values he held dear. He was not just a colleague, but a friend and mentor to those around him. His impact was felt not just on the base, but in the wider community as well.

A Life of Service

Q’s commitment to service began long before he joined the Air Force. He attended Ferris High School and played basketball at Ramapo College. His passion for sports and coaching continued throughout his life, and he was known for his involvement in intramural sports and as a coach for the adult varsity men’s basketball team.

But Q’s service was not limited to the world of sports. He was a dedicated member of the Air Force, and his contributions to the 27 Special Operations Communications Squadron will not be forgotten. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the impact he had on those around him.

Remembering Q

In the wake of his passing, Q’s friends and colleagues have come together to honor his memory. Fundraisers have been created to assist in creating memorial bracelets and patches, as well as to provide support for Q’s family and children.

“His loyal comrades have been deeply impacted by this loss,” said Amy Gisler, who organized one of the fundraisers. “He was well known by the thousands of people he worked with, the local area, and his worldwide associates. He was influential as a coach for all intramural sports, a coach for the adult varsity men’s basketball team, and a constant influence to everyone that knew him through his unique charm.”

A celebration of life service is set for Monday, May 8 at A Better Life Ministry in Jersey City. It will be an opportunity for those who knew Q to come together and remember the impact he had on their lives.

A Lasting Impression

Q may be gone, but his impact on the world will live on through those he touched. His dedication to service, his passion for coaching, and his commitment to helping others will be remembered by all who knew him.

As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate the life of a man who left a lasting impression on the Air Force and the wider community. Rest in peace, Q.

News Source : Sam Barron

Source Link :Jersey City Airman, Ramapo Basketball Star Dies At Military Base | Hudson Daily Voice/