Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ramaswamy, Writer and Journalist, Dies

Renowned Writer and Journalist ‘Haadu Paadu’ Ramu Passes Away at 69

The literary world mourns the loss of T.S. Ramaswamy, popularly known as ‘Haadu Paadu’ Ramu, who passed away at his residence in Saraswathipuram in Mysuru in the early hours of Tuesday. Ramu was a literary enthusiast, journalist, and mentor to several writers and journalists. He was 69 years old and unmarried, leaving behind his siblings.

Ramu’s Contribution to Literature, Culture, and Media in Mysuru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences on Ramu’s passing, recognizing his significant contribution to literature, culture, and media in Mysuru. Ramu was instrumental in showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Mysuru through his writings and documentaries. He was a prolific writer who authored over 50 books and contributed to several newspapers and magazines.

Ramu was passionate about promoting Kannada literature and culture, and he played a vital role in mentoring young writers and journalists. He founded the Haadu Paadu Kannada magazine, which focused on promoting Kannada music, literature, and culture. Ramu also mentored several young journalists and writers, nurturing their talent and guiding them towards excellence.

Ramu’s Legacy

Ramu’s legacy is not just limited to his literary contributions but also his efforts to promote Kannada culture and music. He was a well-known music critic and hosted a popular radio show on All India Radio called ‘Haadu Paadu,’ where he reviewed Kannada music albums and interviewed musicians.

Ramu’s love for music and literature was evident in his works, which reflected his deep understanding and appreciation of art. His works were a reflection of his passion for Kannada literature and his efforts to preserve and promote the language and culture.

Tributes Pour in for ‘Haadu Paadu’ Ramu

The literary world, journalists, and music lovers mourn the loss of ‘Haadu Paadu’ Ramu. Several prominent personalities have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Ramu’s contributions to literature, culture, and music.

Renowned writer and journalist, Vikram Sampath, tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Haadu Paadu Ramu sir, one of the most respected and influential journalists in Mysuru. May his soul rest in peace.”

Music composer and singer, C. Ashwath, said, “Ramu was a great music critic who contributed immensely to Kannada music. He was a mentor to many young musicians, and his loss is a great loss to the music world.”

Conclusion

‘Haadu Paadu’ Ramu’s passing is a significant loss to the literary and cultural world. His contributions to Kannada literature, culture, and music are unparalleled, and his legacy will continue to inspire young writers and journalists. Ramu’s passion for literature, music, and culture will always be remembered, and his works will continue to be a source of inspiration for generations to come. May his soul rest in peace.

