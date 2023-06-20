Dead – Death – Obituary News : Randolph Bracy Jr., Religious and Civil Rights Leader, Passes Away at 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr.

The first time LaVon Bracy met her husband, Randolph Bracy Jr., in 1971, he pulled up beside her at a traffic light, leaned out of his car window, and invited her to a party he was throwing that evening. She thought it was horrible, but soon after, they were both invited to have dinner at a friend’s home where he made a better impression.

Over the half-century that followed, Randolph Bracy became a champion of civil rights and voting rights as head of the Orange County NAACP branch, founder and religious leader at New Covenant Baptist Church on Rio Grande Avenue, head of the religious studies department at Bethune Cookman University, and father to two children—state Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis and former state Sen. Randolph Bracy III—who continue his legacy of public service.

After 50 years of marriage and countless accomplishments, Randolph Bracy Jr. died Sunday at the age of 78. Since his death, condolences have poured in from religious and political leaders across the region.

Randolph Bracy Jr. was an educator, pastor, father, husband, organizer, community leader, and much more. His work throughout the region uplifted countless individuals through education, employment, and access to housing. He will truly be missed.

Though his standing in the community was revered, his family said they will remember who he was as a man and how he led with love and always believed in second chances. Known for his booming, commanding voice and his laugh, Randolph Bracy Jr. loved being surrounded by people and had the kind of presence that drew attention.

Both of his children said they are proud to continue on the path of public service their father paved. “My father was a distinguished man, pastor, and a fearless freedom fighter,” Bracy Davis said. “As a true daddy’s girl, I was honored to watch my dad speak truth to power from the pulpit and through his acts of service in Orlando and surrounding communities. He was an incredible leader that used his voice to advocate for marginalized communities and led with compassion for those in need. I’m grateful to continue his legacy.”

Bracy is survived by his wife and children. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to Wright the Vision, Inc., an organization that provides scholarships for Bethune-Cookman University students in the School of Religious Studies. Mitchell’s Funeral Home is handling the services.

In conclusion, Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. was a remarkable man who dedicated his life to serving others. He made significant contributions to the community through his work in civil and voting rights, education, and housing. His personality, charisma, and love for people made him a beloved figure in the region. While his passing is a great loss, his legacy of public service and advocacy for the marginalized will continue to inspire and guide future generations.

News Source : Desiree Stennett

Source Link :Religious leader, civil rights champion Randolph Bracy Jr. dies at 78 – Orlando Sentinel/