Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper Big Pokey Dies After Onstage Collapse at 45

Houston Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away at 45 After Collapsing Onstage

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Houston rapper Big Pokey, who passed away after collapsing onstage during a performance in Beaumont, Texas, on June 18, 2023. The 45-year-old, whose real name was Milton Powell, was a founding member of the Screwed Up Click collective and had a prominent career in the Southern rap scene.

The cause of his death has not been immediately disclosed, but autopsy results are pending. A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, showing Pokey taking the microphone in front of a crowd before falling backward after taking a breath.

Pokey’s death was announced on his Instagram profile, where a statement was shared expressing deep sadness and condolences to his family, friends, and fans. The statement also announced that in the coming days, information about his celebration of life and public paying of respects would be released.

Big Pokey’s music career started in the late 1990s, and he gained recognition with his debut LP, The Hardest Pit in the Litter, released in 1999. He followed up with two more albums, D-Game in 2000 and Da Sky’s Da Limit in 2002, which showcased his rapping skills and solidified his place in the Houston rap scene.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with other prominent Southern rap artists, including Paul Wall and DJ Screw. His appearance on Paul Wall’s “Sitting’ Sideways” and DJ Screw’s “June 27th” are some of his notable credits. He also released his latest album, Sensei, in 2021 and featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s 2022 track “Southside Royalty Freestyle” alongside Sauce Walka and Lil Keke.

Big Pokey’s legacy in the Southern rap scene will be remembered as a talented artist who brought his unique style and energy to the genre. His passing has left a void in the music industry, and his fans and fellow artists have taken to social media to express their grief and pay their respects.

In conclusion, the music world has lost a significant figure in the Southern rap scene with the passing of Big Pokey. The cause of his death is still unknown, but his contributions to the genre will live on. His family, friends, and fans will continue to mourn his loss, but his music will remain a testament to his legacy. Rest in Peace, Big Pokey, “The Hardest Pit in the Litter.”

News Source : Kimberly Nordyke

Source Link :Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45 After Collapsing Onstage/