Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage

Houston Rap Legend Big Pokey Passes Away at 48

Houston rapper Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, passed away on Sunday at the age of 48. The cause of his death is currently unknown. The rapper collapsed while performing at a bar on Saturday. He was scheduled to perform for a Juneteenth celebration at Pour09 Bar & Rooftop.

Big Pokey was a legendary figure in the Houston rap scene and a member of the Screwed Up Click, a collective of rappers from Houston. He was known for his distinctive deep voice and his unique style, which blended Southern rap with elements of jazz and blues. His music was highly influential in the development of the Houston sound and helped to bring the city’s rap scene to national prominence.

News of Big Pokey’s passing was met with an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow musicians. Bun B, another Houston rapper, paid tribute to Big Pokey on Instagram, calling him “one of the pillars of our city.” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also honored the rapper, saying that his “presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally.”

Big Pokey released several albums throughout his career, including “Hardest Pit in the Litter,” which is considered a classic of Houston rap. He collaborated with many other Houston rappers, including Lil’ Keke, Big Hawk, and DJ Screw. His music had a profound impact on the Houston rap scene and helped to shape the sound of Southern rap as a whole.

Big Pokey’s passing is a great loss to the Houston rap community and to the world of hip hop as a whole. His music will be remembered for its unique blend of Southern rap, jazz, and blues, and for its role in bringing Houston’s rap scene to national prominence. He will be deeply missed by his fans and by all those who knew and loved him.

News Source : Spectrum News Staff

Source Link :Houston’s Big Pokey dead at 45 after collapsing on stage/