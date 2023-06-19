Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after on-stage collapse

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45

Introduction

Big Pokey, the Houston rapper and member of the Screwed Up Click collective, passed away on June 18 at the age of 45. The rapper collapsed on stage during a performance in Texas, and the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

Pokey’s Death

The news of Pokey’s death was announced on his Instagram profile, where his representatives stated that his autopsy details are pending. The statement also requested privacy for the family during this difficult time. Pokey was known for his debut LP in 1999 titled “The Hardest Pit in the Litter,” and the statement referred to him as such.

Pokey was performing at Pour09 Bar & Rooftop in Beaumont, Texas when he collapsed on stage and later died. The Pour09 Bar & Rooftop wrote a message to the artist’s fans on Facebook, asking them to keep Pokey in their prayers.

Reactions

Following Pokey’s death, Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, expressed his condolences on Twitter. American rapper and fellow Screwed Up member, Bun B, also shared a photo of Pokey on Instagram and described him as one of the most naturally talented artists in the city of Houston. Bun B wrote that Pokey was a low-key man who moved with respect and honor, and was easy to love and hard to hate.

Pokey’s Career

Milton Powell, aka Big Pokey, gained popularity through his freestyling on DJ Screw’s early Screw Tapes as a member of the Screwed Up Click. He had his first hit with a 6-minute-long appearance on the epic “June 27th” in 1996. Pokey’s latest album, Sensai, was released in 2021, and he also featured on the song “Southside Royalty Freestyle” with famous American rappers Lil’ Keke and Sauce Walka.

Conclusion

Big Pokey’s death has left the music industry and his fans in shock and mourning. As the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed, his family has requested privacy during this time. Pokey’s contributions to the music industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to live on through his music.

Houston rap scene Southern hip-hop Health concerns in the music industry Legacy of Big Pokey Music industry safety measures

News Source : Ruby Khanna

Source Link :Houston rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage in Texas/