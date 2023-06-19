Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after stage collapse

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies After Collapsing on Stage

The world of hip hop is in mourning as news of the sudden death of legendary Houston rapper Big Pokey, real name Milton Powell, spread like wildfire over the weekend. The artist, who was just 45 years old, collapsed on stage during a performance at Beaumont in Texas and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Big Pokey was known for his unique style and flow, as well as his hard-hitting lyrics that often tackled sensitive topics such as poverty, racism, and police brutality. He was one of the original members of Houston’s Screwed Up Click (SUC) and released his first full-length album, Hardest Pit in the Litter, in 1999. The album, which featured hits like ‘Change Your Life’ and ‘Keep My Name Out Yo Mouth’, quickly gained popularity and cemented Big Pokey’s status as one of the most talented rappers of his generation.

In 2005, Big Pokey released his most successful single to date, ‘Sittin’ Sidewayz’, which peaked at number 93 on the Billboard 100 and earned him widespread recognition across the country. The song’s catchy beat and memorable chorus made it an instant classic and helped to solidify Big Pokey’s place in hip hop history.

Despite his success, Big Pokey remained humble and grounded throughout his career, earning the respect and admiration of his peers and fans alike. He was known for his heart of gold and his unwavering commitment to his community, often using his music as a platform to raise awareness about social issues and inspire change.

News of Big Pokey’s death has shocked the hip hop community, with many taking to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the late rapper. Fellow Houston rapper Bun B wrote on Instagram, “I wasn’t ready for this. One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Fans of the rapper also shared their heartfelt tributes, with one writing, “RIP to Legend, and I mean LEGEND SUC BIG POKEY we will always keep your name alive,” and another adding, “RIP. BIG POKEY who influenced every rapper from Houston.”

Big Pokey’s legacy will undoubtedly live on through his music, which continues to inspire and uplift listeners around the world. He will be remembered as one of the greatest rappers of his generation and a true icon of the hip hop community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Big Pokey death Rap star Big Pokey Big Pokey stage collapse Big Pokey music legacy Big Pokey health issues

News Source : Charisa Bossinakis

Source Link :Rap star Big Pokey tragically dies at 45 after collapsing on stage/