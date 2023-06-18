Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Passing of Rapper Big Pokеy

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of rapper Big Pokеy, real name Milton Powell, after collapsing on stage during a performance in Beaumont, Texas.

The Legacy of Big Pokеy

Big Pokеy was a founding member of the hip-hop group Scrеwеd Up Click in Houston and was known for his talent as a rapper and producer. He collaborated with the late rap legend DJ Scrеw during the 1990s and produced three albums, including D-Gamе 2000, Da Sky’s Da Limit, and Evacuation Noticе.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of Big Pokеy’s passing, tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow musicians. Rapper Van B described him as “one of the most gifted artists in town” and a “respectful and honorable mountain of a man who lived his life with modesty and humility.”

Angel Gayden praised the music star for being one of a kind and extremely talented, while musician Citta Tah Fatmac referred to him as a legend.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Big Pokеy’s passing is a tragic loss for the music industry, but his legacy will live on through his music and the impact he had on those who knew him. Rest in peace, Big Pokеy.

Rapper Big Pokey passed away at the age of 45 due to 'difficulty breathing' in Texas.