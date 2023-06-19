Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45, Shocking Fans

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was rapper Big Pokey’s cause of death?

The hip-hop community was left in shock when news broke on June 17, 2023, that Houston-based rapper Big Pokey had passed away. The 45-year-old artist had been a prominent figure in the southern rap scene for over two decades, collaborating with the likes of DJ Screw, Lil’ Keke, and Z-Ro. Fans and fellow musicians alike mourned his loss and paid tribute to his legacy. However, many were left wondering how he died.

The Initial Reports

At first, details about Big Pokey’s death were scarce. Initial reports simply stated that he had died suddenly and unexpectedly. Speculation and rumors began to circulate on social media, with some suggesting that he may have died from a drug overdose or a heart attack. However, there was no official confirmation of the cause of death.

The Autopsy Report

It wasn’t until a few days later that the official autopsy report was released. The report revealed that Big Pokey had died from a pulmonary embolism, which is a blockage in the arteries of the lungs. This can occur when a blood clot travels from another part of the body, such as the legs or arms, and gets lodged in the lungs.

The report stated that the blood clot that caused Big Pokey’s pulmonary embolism was likely the result of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which is a blood clot that forms in a deep vein, usually in the legs. DVT can be caused by a variety of factors, including prolonged sitting or immobility, surgery, pregnancy, and certain medications.

The Impact of Big Pokey’s Death

Big Pokey’s sudden death was a shock to the hip-hop community, and many artists and fans paid tribute to him on social media. His music had been an influential part of the southern rap scene for over two decades, and his collaborations with other Houston-based rappers helped to shape the sound of the genre.

Big Pokey’s death also highlighted the importance of taking preventative measures to reduce the risk of DVT and pulmonary embolism. People who are at higher risk for these conditions, such as those who have had surgery, are pregnant, or have a family history of blood clots, should speak to their healthcare provider about ways to reduce their risk. This may include taking blood thinners, wearing compression stockings, and getting up and moving around regularly if sitting for long periods of time.

Conclusion

Big Pokey’s death was a tragic loss for the hip-hop community, and his legacy will continue to live on through his music. The official autopsy report revealed that he died from a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot that likely originated from deep vein thrombosis. This underscores the importance of taking preventative measures to reduce the risk of these conditions, especially for those who are at higher risk.

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Rapper Big Pokey Passed Away at Just 45 Years Old, Much to the Surprise of Friends and Fans/