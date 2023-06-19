Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper Big Pokey dies at age 44

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Houston rapper Big Pokey has died at the age of 45 after collapsing on stage during a performance at a bar in neighboring Beaumont. The sudden death of the Texas-based MC has left the music industry and fans shocked and devastated.

Videos posted online show Big Pokey on stage holding a mic and interacting with a DJ when he suddenly had difficulty breathing, staggered backwards, and fell hard onto the stage. The security team and a woman who identified herself as a nurse rushed to his side to administer aid. However, despite the efforts of those around him, Big Pokey could not be revived. The EMS arrived at midnight and transported him to a hospital, but he later died, and the cause of death is still unknown.

Big Pokey was a big name in the entertainment industry, having collaborated with DJ Screw, helping to launch the chopped-and-screwed style of the South that became wildly popular. He was considered a Houston legend, having put out tons of projects over the years. Big Pokey was well-loved by his family, friends, and loyal fans, who are mourning his sudden and tragic death.

The City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner have extended their prayers and condolences to Big Pokey’s family and friends. The rapper’s passing is a significant loss to the Houston music scene, and he will be remembered as one of the greats who helped to catapult hip hop nationally.

In the coming days, more information will be released about Big Pokey’s celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. His family has asked for privacy during this difficult time, and fans are urged to respect their wishes.

Big Pokey’s legacy will live on through his music and the impact he had on the Houston music scene. He will forever be remembered as “The Hardest Pit in the Litter,” and his contributions to the world of hip hop will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

