Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper Big Pokey Dies at Age 45

Big Pokey, Houston Rapper and Screwed Up Click Founding Member, Dies

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Big Pokey, the Houston rapper and founding member of the Screwed Up Click collective. According to Rolling Stone, he reportedly collapsed during his show in Beaumont, Texas, and was confirmed dead by the Jefferson County Justice of the Peace.

A Statement from Big Pokey’s Family

In a statement released by his publicist on behalf of his family, they expressed their deep sadness and shared that Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. They also mentioned that in the coming days, they will release information about how the public can pay their respects, and they ask for privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be remembered as ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.’

Big Pokey’s Legacy in Houston Hip-Hop

Big Pokey was one of the original members of the Screwed Up Click, a collective of Houston rappers masterminded by the late DJ Screw, who pioneered the city’s chopped-and-screwed approach to hip-hop. He appeared on some of DJ Screw’s earlier releases before starting his own rap career with his 1999 album, ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.’

Tributes to Big Pokey

Following news of Big Pokey’s death, fellow Houston legend and Screwed Up Click associate Bun B took to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend. He described Big Pokey as “one of the most naturally talented artists in the city” and “an iconic member of the SUC.” He also encouraged his followers to stream Big Pokey’s final album, ‘Sensei,’ to honor his memory.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also tweeted his condolences, and rapper Paul Wall, who collaborated with Big Pokey on the hit song “Sittin’ Sidewayz,” shared his grief on Twitter.

A Final Farewell to Big Pokey

Big Pokey’s passing is a great loss to Houston’s hip-hop community, and his legacy will continue to live on through his music. As fans, we can honor his memory by listening to his albums and sharing his music with others. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

News Source : LOVEBSCOTT

Source Link :Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dead at 45/