Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper Big Pokey dies mid-performance in Texas at 45

Houston Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away After Collapsing on Stage

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of one of their own, as rapper Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. The 45-year-old artist, whose real name is Milton Powell, collapsed while performing at a Juneteenth celebration in Beaumont, Texas. He was rushed to the hospital but later died, and the cause of his death remains unknown.

Big Pokey was an original member of the Houston hip-hop group Screwed Up Click and worked closely with the late DJ Screw during the 1990s. He released his first album, Hardest Pit in The Litter, in 1999, and went on to produce several more albums, including D-Game 2000, Da Sky’s Da Limit, and Evacuation Notice.

Distressing footage shared on social media showed Big Pokey collapsing on stage as people rushed to his aid. Another clip appeared to show people performing CPR on the rapper. His spokesperson released a statement confirming his passing and asked for privacy for his family during this difficult time.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media, with many fans and fellow artists expressing their shock and sadness at the news. Rapper Bun B described Big Pokey as one of the most naturally talented artists in the city, adding that he was easy to love and hard to hate. Content creator Scotty Lee Kollman called him his favorite member of Screwed Up Click and one of his top 10 favorite rappers of all time.

Singer Citta Tha FatMac described Big Pokey as a legend and a friend, while Angel Gayden remembered him as a special and truly good guy. The outpouring of love and support for Big Pokey shows just how much he meant to the hip-hop community and how deeply he will be missed.

As fans and loved ones mourn the loss of Big Pokey, his legacy will live on through his music and the impact he had on the Houston hip-hop scene. He will be remembered as a talented artist, a loyal friend, and a true legend in the game. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

News Source : Chris Bradford

