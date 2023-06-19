Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper Big Pokey dies on stage at 45

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at Age 45 After Collapsing on Stage

Fans of Houston rapper Big Pokey were left shocked and heartbroken after news broke of his sudden and unexpected death on June 18, 2023. The 45-year-old musician, real name Milton Powell, collapsed on stage during a concert at the Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont, Texas, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after.

Big Pokey was a beloved figure in the Houston hip-hop scene, known for his distinctive style and contributions to the Screwed Up Click Collective. He appeared on Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “Southside Royalty Freestyle” in 2022, and had released several successful albums over the course of his career, including 1999’s The Hardest Pit in the Litter, 2000’s D-Game, and 2002’s Da Sky’s Da Limit.

The artist’s publicist confirmed the news of his passing to FOX 26, and a statement on his Instagram account read: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'”

Tributes poured in from fans and fellow musicians, many of whom praised Big Pokey’s talent and contributions to the Houston music scene. “Rest in peace to Big Pokey, one of the greatest to ever do it from Houston,” tweeted rapper Bun B. “He was a true legend and an inspiration to many. We will miss him dearly.”

The cause of Big Pokey’s death has not yet been publicly disclosed, but the news has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community. The rapper’s passing is a tragic reminder of the toll that the music industry can take on artists, both physically and emotionally.

In recent years, there has been a growing awareness of the mental health challenges faced by musicians and performers, as well as the physical demands of constant touring and performing. The music industry has been grappling with these issues, with many artists speaking out about the need for better support and resources.

Big Pokey’s passing is a reminder that more needs to be done to support the health and wellbeing of artists, especially those from marginalized communities who may face additional barriers to accessing care and support. It is also a reminder of the power of music to bring people together and to inspire change, even in the face of tragedy.

As fans mourn the loss of Big Pokey, they can take comfort in the legacy that he leaves behind. His music will continue to inspire and uplift, and his contributions to the Houston hip-hop scene will be remembered for years to come. Rest in peace, Big Pokey. You will be missed.

News Source : Karen Butler

Source Link :Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage/