Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper Big Pokey passes away after collapsing on stage

Houston rapper Big Pokey, born Milton Powell, passed away on Sunday after collapsing on stage during a Juneteenth-themed show at the Pour09 Bar in Beaumont, Texas. The rapper was 45 years old. Videos on social media showed Powell holding a microphone when he fainted, falling backward and landing on his back. Emergency Medical Services were notified at about 11:57 p.m. CDT on Saturday about an unconscious person at the venue, according to reports. Powell was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he was later pronounced dead. A cause of death has not been given, pending results of an autopsy.

Powell was a member of the Screwed Up Click, a group of Houston-based rappers that included the late DJ Screw, Fat Pat, Z-Ro, Lil’ Keke, and Lil’ Flip. Powell appeared on some of DJ Screw’s earlier releases before embarking on a solo career that began with “The Hardest Pit in the Litter” in 1999. Fellow Houston rapper Bun B announced Powell’s death in an Instagram post, saying that Powell was “low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also paid tribute to Powell in a tweet, saying that “his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally.”

Powell’s passing has left fans and fellow artists in mourning. Social media has been flooded with messages of condolences and memories of the rapper’s music and impact on the hip-hop scene. Powell’s death is a reminder of the importance of celebrating and honoring the legacies of artists who have made significant contributions to their communities and the music industry. As we mourn the loss of Big Pokey, we also celebrate his life and the impact he has had on the music world.

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after fainting during performance – STAR 94.5/