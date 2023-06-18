Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper Big Pokey passes away at 48

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Houston Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away at 48

Houston rapper Big Pokey, known for his baritone singing style and as part of the Screwed Up Click collective, died on Sunday after collapsing at a bar in Beaumont, Texas. He was 48 years old. His publicist confirmed the news, and a statement was released on behalf of his family. “Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter’,” the statement read.

Big Pokey was one of the original members of the Screwed Up Click, named after the late rap star DJ Screw. The collective helped to pioneer Houston’s “chopped-and-screwed” approach to hip-hop, which referred to slowing the pitch of the underlying track to create a heavy, laid-back sound. The style was often associated with lean, also known as purple drank or sizzurp, which is a concoction of codeine and promethazine cough syrup mixed with fruit-flavored soft drinks and ingested alongside large quantities of cannabis.

Fellow Screwed Up associate Bun B posted a tribute to Big Pokey on Instagram, calling him “one of the pillars” and “one of the most naturally talented artists in the city” of Houston. He described Big Pokey as a “low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home.”

Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, also paid tribute to the rapper on Twitter. “The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends,” he wrote.

Big Pokey released his debut album Hardest Pit in the Litter in 1999, followed by two subsequent albums, D-Game 2000 and Da Sky’s Da Limit, over the next three years. He collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on Traumazine’s Southside Royalty Freestyle last year, alongside a slate of fellow Houston rap legends.

In a 2001 interview, Big Pokey reflected on his beginnings in the “chopped-and-screwed” scene. “We were just playing around. Once I got in with Screw and we got to do it on the table, we were always doing it for the fun of it. I was never doing it for things to blow up,” he said.

When asked in a 2019 interview if there was anything he would have done differently in his career, Big Pokey replied, “I really wouldn’t, man. It’s crazy, but honestly man, I take the bitter with the sweet. I just do. I just take it all in stride.”

Big Pokey’s passing is a loss for the Houston music community and hip-hop as a whole. His legacy will live on through his music and the impact he had on the genre. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

News Source : Edward Helmore

Source Link :Houston rapper Big Pokey dies at age 48 | US news/