Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper Big Pookey passes away at 45: Live performance tragedy

Rapper Big Pookey Dies at 45: A Tragic Loss for the Entertainment Industry

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Houston rapper Big Pookey, a founding member of the Screwed Up Click collective, who died after collapsing on stage during a performance. He was 45 years old. The cause of his death is still unknown. Big Pookey, whose real name was Milton Powell, collapsed during a show in Beaumont, Texas on Saturday night. A video that has since gone viral on social media shows him taking the microphone in front of a crowd, taking a breath, and then falling backwards.

The news of Big Pookey’s death has been met with shock and sadness by fans and colleagues alike. He was a respected artist in the hip-hop community, known for his distinctive style and his contributions to the Southern rap scene. His passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the impact that artists can have on the world.

Big Pookey was born and raised in Houston, Texas, where he began rapping at a young age. He was a member of the Screwed Up Click, a collective of rappers and producers who emerged from the city’s underground rap scene in the late 1990s. The group was known for its distinctive sound, which was characterized by slowed-down, chopped-up samples of popular songs.

Big Pookey released several albums and mixtapes throughout his career, including “Hardest Pit in the Litter” and “Da Sky’s Da Limit”. He was also featured on tracks by other artists, including Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and DJ Screw. His music was beloved by fans for its raw honesty and its depiction of life in the streets of Houston.

In addition to his music career, Big Pookey was also known for his philanthropic work in the community. He was involved in several charitable organizations, including the Houston Food Bank and the Boys and Girls Club of America. He was committed to giving back to the city that had given him so much.

The loss of Big Pookey is a tragedy for the hip-hop community and for music fans around the world. His death is a reminder of the importance of cherishing the artists and musicians who bring joy and meaning to our lives. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through his music and his impact on the world.

As fans and colleagues mourn his passing, they are left with memories of a talented artist who brought joy and inspiration to so many. Big Pookey’s contributions to the world of music will not be forgotten, and his influence will continue to be felt for years to come. Rest in peace, Big Pookey.

News Source : Team Latestly

Source Link :Big Pookey Dies at 45: रैपर बिग पोकी की लाइव परफॉर्मेंस के दौरान हुई मौत, सिंगर ने 45 साल की उम्र में दुनिया कहा अलविदा (Watch Video)/