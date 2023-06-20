Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper Collapses on Stage and Dies at 45

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes the Hip-Hop Community as Big Pokey Passes Away During Performance

The hip-hop community is in mourning as news of the death of 45-year-old rapper Milton Powell, known by his stage name “Big Pokey,” spreads. Powell passed away while performing on stage at the Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont, Texas. The incident was captured on social media, where footage shows Powell gasping for air before collapsing.

The Pour 09 Bar, Beaumont’s first rooftop bar, was hosting a performance by Big Pokey on Saturday night. The rapper was in the middle of his set when he suddenly struggled to breathe. Holding the microphone close to his mouth, he gasped for air before collapsing on stage.

Paramedics quickly arrived on the scene and attempted CPR on Powell. He was rushed to a local hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive. Powell’s death was later confirmed by authorities, leaving the hip-hop community in shock and disbelief.

As news of Powell’s death spreads, fans and fellow artists have taken to social media to pay tribute to the rapper. Many have shared their memories of Powell and expressed their condolences to his family and loved ones.

Powell was a well-known figure in the Houston hip-hop scene, having released several albums throughout his career. He was a member of the Screwed Up Click, a group of Houston-based rappers who gained popularity in the 1990s. Powell was also known for his collaborations with other artists, including fellow Houston rapper Lil’ Keke.

The cause of Powell’s death has not yet been determined. An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The news of Powell’s death is a reminder of the dangers that performers face while on stage. While the cause of his death is not yet known, it is not uncommon for performers to suffer from health issues while performing. The physical demands of performing, combined with long hours and travel, can take a toll on a performer’s health.

It is also a reminder of the importance of taking care of one’s health. As performers, it is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle and to seek medical attention if needed. Regular check-ups and proper rest can go a long way in preventing health issues from arising.

The outpouring of love and support from the hip-hop community is a testament to the impact that Powell had on those around him. His music touched the lives of many, and his legacy will continue to live on through his music.

The loss of Big Pokey is a tragedy, and our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. The hip-hop community has lost a talented artist, and he will be deeply missed.

News Source : AllSides

Source Link :Rapper Starts Gasping Into Mic, Then Suddenly Collapses on Stage – Dies at 45/