Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper Dies at 45 After Collapsing at Gig

American Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45

The music industry is mourning the loss of American rapper Big Pokey, who died at the age of 45 after collapsing during a live performance in Texas. The rapper, whose real name is Milton Powell, was known for his distinctive Southern rap style and had a dedicated fan base across the United States.

The Tragic Incident

Big Pokey was performing at a club in Houston, Texas, when he suddenly collapsed on stage. According to eyewitnesses, he appeared to be struggling to breathe before falling to the ground. Emergency services were called to the scene, but sadly, the rapper was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The news of Big Pokey’s death has shocked the music industry, and tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow artists. Many have described him as a talented rapper who brought a unique voice to the Southern rap scene.

Big Pokey’s Legacy

Big Pokey began his music career in the late 1990s, and quickly gained a reputation for his hard-hitting, Southern-style rap. He was known for his smooth flow and vivid storytelling, which often depicted life in Houston’s gritty neighborhoods.

Over the years, Big Pokey released several successful albums and collaborated with other well-known rappers and producers, including DJ Screw, Lil’ Keke, and Paul Wall. He also appeared in several films and television shows, including “The Wire” and “Friday Night Lights.”

Despite his success, Big Pokey remained humble and dedicated to his craft. He was respected by his peers and fans alike for his authenticity and his commitment to representing the Southern rap scene.

Tributes to Big Pokey

News of Big Pokey’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow artists. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay their respects to the rapper.

Rapper Bun B, who collaborated with Big Pokey on several songs, tweeted: “Rest in peace to my brother Big Pokey. We made some great music together, and I’ll always remember the good times we had.”

Other artists, including Slim Thug, Z-Ro, and Trae Tha Truth, also paid tribute to Big Pokey on social media, calling him a legend and a pioneer of Southern rap.

Fans also shared their memories of Big Pokey, with many describing him as a talented rapper who always stayed true to his roots. Some shared stories of how his music had helped them through difficult times and how his lyrics had inspired them to pursue their dreams.

The Future of Southern Rap

Big Pokey’s death has left a void in the Southern rap scene, but his legacy will live on through his music and the impact he had on the industry. His unique style and storytelling ability inspired a generation of rappers and helped to shape the sound of Southern rap.

As the music industry mourns the loss of Big Pokey, fans and fellow artists are reminded of the importance of staying true to one’s roots and staying committed to the craft of music. Big Pokey’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of rappers and music lovers.

Final Thoughts

The death of Big Pokey is a tragic loss for the music industry and for fans of Southern rap. His talent, authenticity, and commitment to his craft will be missed, but his legacy will live on through his music and the impact he had on the industry.

As we mourn the loss of Big Pokey, we are reminded of the importance of cherishing every moment and staying true to our passions. Rest in peace, Big Pokey, and thank you for the music.

News Source : Irish Mirror

Source Link :Rapper dead at 45 after ‘struggling to breathe’ and collapsing at gig/