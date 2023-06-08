Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper Scy Jimm’s Alleged Death Debunked

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

SCY Jimm: The Survivor of a Death Scam

Introduction

Rapper SCY Jimm was the victim of a death scam where he was reported to have been shot dead in Daytona Ocean side on June 7, 2023. The news was first reported by Raphoustv on their Twitter page, but later, it was confirmed that the rapper was alive but had been injured in the shooting. This article will discuss SCY Jimm’s career and the incident that made him a victim of the death scam.

SCY Jimm’s Career

Born on June 12, 2000, as Jimnirable Ke’Shawn Curry III, SCY Jimm started his rapping career at the age of 14. He released several freestyles at the beginning of his career. Jimm collaborated with rappers WizDaWizard and Wam SpinThaBin and released two projects named Dead Folks and It 60’s in 2021 to Roll. He eventually gained recognition for his single, Ballin, which was released in 2022.

SCY Jimm is also known for his mixtape named Thenew hotness, which was released in 2022. This was followed by singles and collaborations with artists like Luh Tyler, Goldenboy Countup, and Wizz avinn. Jimm’s most notable project released in 2023 was named Channel Child, and he appeared on the debut project of Luh Tyler.

SCY Jimm’s most recent single, Permanently set up, was released last month, and its music video has received more than 2,000 likes on YouTube. He has been trying to establish himself as one of the best rappers in Florida.

The Death Scam Incident

On June 7, 2023, Raphoustv reported that SCY Jimm had been shot dead in Daytona Ocean side, and the news was spread across social media. However, it was later confirmed that the rapper was alive but had been injured in the shooting. Raphousetv later shared a tweet stating that Jimm was opposite parking in Daytona Ocean side and his manager, Blue Chezz, had been arrested a day before on charges of second-degree murder, which was related to a different case.

Another news report by My Mixtapez states that SCY Jimm was also arrested a few hours after his manager’s arrest but was released on bond. The post mentioned that he is at the hospital and is on the road to recovery.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SCY Jimm is a rising rapper from Florida who has been a victim of a death scam. He started his career at a young age and has gained recognition for his singles and collaborations. The incident that happened to him is an example of how fake news can spread quickly on social media. It is important to verify news from reliable sources before believing and sharing it.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Is Scy Jimm dead? Rapper’s death claim debunked | TG Time/