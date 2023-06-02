Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rapper’s Death Cause: Explanation of Demise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rapper Big Wy, also known as Wytony Dillon, was a CEO, rapper, and legend from Inglewood, California. Unfortunately, it has been reported that he passed away suddenly due to an unidentified medical condition that kept him in the hospital for several weeks.

Big Wy was a member of the rap groups The Relativez and Young Soldierz. He was a pioneer in LA county and became worldwide, laying a foundation for gangsterism that many still abide by. His legacy will undoubtedly live on.

Born on December 30, 1973, Big Wy made his musical debut in 1993 as a member of Bloods & Crips under the name Red Rag. He later founded the group Young Soldierz, and their self-titled album in 1994 was their first commercial success. He then joined the Bloods-formed Damu Ridas, and the two collaborated on the 1999 album How Deep Is Your Hood. Afterward, he created The Relativez with Suga Buga, and the group released three albums between 2000 and 2007. Big Wy rose to fame after creating the group Cali Swag District in 2010, which had international success with their hit song “Teach Me How to Dougie.”

It is still unknown what medical condition caused Big Wy’s sudden passing. However, tributes have been pouring in from his fans and peers in the music industry. Damo tweeted, “Rest In Paradise @BIGWY such a shock to hear one of my favorites has passed on, B.I.P.” Skipp Townsend also posted his condolences, saying, “Big Wy is a wise man, a talented man but also an extremely funny man (he had jokes). I pray that God is pleased with our brother. Rest well Big Wy.”

Despite his sudden passing, Big Wy leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. He was intelligent, talented, and changed the culture with his music. His voice will stay with us forever, and he will always be remembered as a legend in Inglewood and the music industry.

