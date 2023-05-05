Dead – Death – Obituary News : Raul Valadez’s Passing and Fundraiser – GoFundMe

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Raul Valadez Obituary, Death

My name is Sonia, and I’m writing this letter on behalf of my nieces and nephews. In light of the sudden passing of my sister’s husband, Luis Raul Valadez, I would like to make a request for your assistance in order to provide for and comfort his children.

A Wonderful Man

Raul was a wonderful man who always managed to make other people laugh; we will miss him very much.

A Difficult Time

Your assistance with the costs of the memorial service and the funeral will make the grief and stress of the upcoming financial obligations a little bit more bearable. During this challenging time, I want to express my gratitude in advance for your support.

A Family in Need

He will be leaving behind his wife and five children. Anything will be of assistance. We will keep everyone apprised of our progress after we have determined the locations of the service sites.

