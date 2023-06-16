Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis’ 28-Year-Old Son Tragically Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Passing of Ray Lewis III

The son of Baltimore Ravens legend and Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis has passed away. Ray Lewis III, who followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a star running back in high school and college, was only 28 years old at the time of his death. According to a report by TMZ Sports, no details have been released regarding the nature of the tragic death.

A Great Young Man and Teammate

Virginia Union associate coach Diego Ryland spoke to TMZ Sports about Ray Lewis III’s passing, calling him a “great young man and a better teammate.” He also shared that the entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss.

A Heartbreaking Goodbye

It was Ray III’s younger brother, Rashaan, who broke the news on social media with a heartbreaking goodbye message for his older brother. Rashaan expressed his disbelief and shared that his brother was a true angel. He also promised to make his brother proud and be their family’s guardian.

A Sad Day for the Lewis Family

This is a sad day for the Lewis family and everyone who knew Ray Lewis III. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

Ray Lewis son death Ray Lewis family tragedy Ray Lewis son’s cause of death Ray Lewis son’s funeral Ray Lewis son’s legacy

News Source : Paolo Songco

Source Link :Ray Lewis’ son tragically passes away at age 28/