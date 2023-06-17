Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis: Death Cause & Wiki Profile

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis Wiki, Wikipedia, How He Died, Suicide, Cause of Death

Ray Lewis Biography

Raymond Anthony Lewis Jr. was an American former professional soccer player who played as a midfielder for the Baltimore Ravens during his 17-year career in the National Soccer League. He was an all-American college football player for the Hurricanes Miami.

Ray Lewis Measurements

Height: 1.85 m

Weight: 113kg

Eye color: Black

Hair color: Black

Ray Lewis’ Education

School: Kathleen High School

College/University: University of Maryland Global Campus, University of Miami

Education level: Graduated

Ray Lewis’ Family

Dad: Elbert Ray Jackson

Mom: Sunseria

Siblings: Keon, Kadaja, Lakeisha, Laquesha

Children: Ray Lewis III, Rayshad Lewis, Diaymon Desiree Lewis, Rashaan Lewis, Ralin Lewis, Kaitlin Lewis

Ray Lewis’ Marital Status

Marital status: Unmarried

Spouse’s name: Unknown

Job: Gizelle Bryant, Tatyana McCall, Kimberly Arnold, Sharnika Kelly

Ray Lewis’ Net Worth

Net worth in dollars: 50 million

Wage: Unknown

Ray Lewis’ Social Media Accounts

Ray Lewis News

Ray Lewis III, the eldest child of famous full-back Ray Lewis, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 28, leaving sadness for the Baltimore Ravens family on Thursday. Lewis III’s younger brother, Rashaan Lewis, posted a poignant statement along with the news on social media.

Rashaan Lewis wrote the words “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP brother” in an Instagram story. “I sincerely hope that you are at peace because I know how much pain you have been in. I lack words and never will, my friend, for this sadness is right here. I admire you with all my heart.

“Your niece will miss you, but she will keep hearing about you, so watch out for all of us, big guy, be our guardian, and I will make you happy. and proud,” said the speaker.

With 1,898 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior at Lake Mary High School in Florida, Lewis III rose to fame as a soccer player. He started his college football career in Miami the same way his father did before moving to Coastal Carolina and then Virginia Union, an HBCU that played at the Division II level. Lewis III most recently competed in football in 2021 for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions indoor soccer league. He also wants to be a musician.

Diego Ryland, deputy head coach at Virginia Union, told TMZ, “Great young man and a better teammate.” The family is receiving prayers from the entire Virginia Union University community as they come to terms with Ray’s passing.

As of Thursday night, no word has been released regarding Lewis III’s death.

