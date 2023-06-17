Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III Dies of Suspected Overdose

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Miami Cornerback Ray Lewis III Dies at 28 Due to Suspected Overdose

Former Miami cornerback Ray Lewis III passed away on Wednesday of a suspected overdose, according to a police report obtained by the Associated Press. Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, was 28 years old.

Officers responded to a call at a Florida home and found Lewis III unconscious in a bedroom. Attempts were made to revive him with CPR, and an officer administered opioid overdose treatment Narcan, which was unsuccessful. Lewis III was then transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead of a suspected overdose. An official autopsy report is pending.

“The evidence and witness accounts show this incident to be a tragic accident,” the police said.

Lewis III’s younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, confirmed the news of his brother’s death on Instagram. “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray your at peace now because [I know] how much you was [really] hurtin I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here… I love you I love you I love you your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Lewis III began his college football career as a cornerback for the Miami Hurricanes for two seasons, primarily playing on special teams and appearing in nine games. He transferred to Coastal Carolina in 2015 and played in all 12 games, recording 19 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble. In his final year of eligibility, Lewis III played for the NCAA Division II program, Virginia Union, recording 37 total tackles and three tackles for loss.

Lewis III was rated as a three-star prospect coming out of Lake Mary (Fla.) Prep in the 2013 class. He ranked as the No. 64 running back and No. 143 overall recruit regardless of position in Florida. In February 2013, Lewis III signed with Miami over additional offers from Tennessee and USF.

The elder Lewis played three seasons for the Miami Hurricanes in 1993-1995 before moving on to the NFL where he was a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Baltimore Ravens.

Former Virginia Union coach Mark James expressed his condolences on Facebook, saying, “Young man, it was a pleasure to bring you to Virginia Union. Ray Ray, may God bless your family. Great young man.”

The tragedy of Lewis III’s death highlights the dangers of drug abuse, particularly opioid addiction, which has become a widespread epidemic in the United States. The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that every day, more than 130 people in the U.S. die as a result of an opioid overdose. It is important to raise awareness and provide resources for those struggling with addiction and to work towards preventing tragedies like this from happening in the future.

News Source : Carter Bahns

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, son of Miami Hurricanes star Ray Lewis, dies of suspected overdose/