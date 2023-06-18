Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III: Football Career, Personal Life, and Tragic End

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis Mourns Son’s Death

Ray Lewis, the former professional football player, is currently mourning the loss of his son, Ray Lewis III, who died at the age of 28 from a drug overdose. The news has hit the Lewis family hard, and the grieving father has not made any comments about the tragic loss of his son.

Who was Ray Lewis III?

Ray Lewis III is known for being the son of the NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. Despite having a famous father, he mostly lived his life in private.

Bio

Ray Lewis III was born to Ray Lewis, but details about his mother are unknown. He had five other siblings who shared a loving and supportive family with him.

Ray Lewis III lived until the age of 28 when he passed away. The cause of death was an accidental drug overdose, and the news has devastated his parents.

Cause of Death

Ray Lewis III passed away on June 15, 2023, at 28 years old. The cause of death was an accidental drug overdose.

Football Team

Ray Lewis III had a passion for football just like his father. He played college football and had dreams of becoming like his dad. However, his dreams were cut short when he was dismissed from Coastal Carolina’s football team and the university in 2016. He was indicted by a South Carolina grand jury on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual assault.

In 2021, Ray Lewis III started playing indoor football for the Wyoming Mustangs.

College

Ray Lewis III started his football career at the University of Miami before transferring to Coastal Carolina. The charges against him were dropped after a thorough investigation by law enforcement officials in South Carolina.

Kids

Ray Lewis III did not have any known biological or adopted children before his untimely death.

Girlfriend

Ray Lewis III kept his personal life private, especially when it came to his romantic relationships. He was said to be single and had no known attachment to anyone before his death. Details about his previous relationships are unknown.

Conclusion

The loss of Ray Lewis III has hit his family hard, and they are currently mourning their loss. Despite his famous father, Ray Lewis III mostly lived his life in private, and not much is known about his personal life. His passion for football was cut short, but his legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew and loved him.

Ray Lewis III bio Ray Lewis III football team Ray Lewis III college Ray Lewis III kids Ray Lewis III girlfriend

News Source : Ghanafuo.com

Source Link :Who was Ray Lewis III, Ray Lewis’ son? Bio, cause of death, football team, college, kids, girlfriend/