Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III, Former NFL Player, Dies at 28

Condolences to the Family of Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Legend Ray Lewis

The world of football is in mourning following the death of Ray Lewis III, the 28-year-old son of NFL Hall of Famer and Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis. The younger Lewis, who was also a football player, passed away on an unspecified date, and no cause of death has been announced.

The sad news was confirmed by Ray Lewis’s younger brother, Rashawn, who posted a heartfelt tribute to his late brother on Instagram on June 15. In his post, Rashawn expressed his disbelief and deep sorrow at the loss of his sibling, describing him as a “true angel” and promising to make him proud.

Ray III was a talented football player, like his father, but never made it to the NFL. He played at the collegiate level for the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and Virginia Union Panthers. He was a running back and played at Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida, where he rushed for an impressive 5,283 yards and 53 touchdowns in three seasons.

Ray III’s last known team was the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team, which he joined in 2021. Though he didn’t achieve the same level of success as his father, he was still a beloved member of the football community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Ray Lewis, 48, is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. He played with the Baltimore Ravens for his entire 17-year career, from 1996 to 2012, and was a two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl 35 MVP, and a two-time defensive player of the year. He was also first-team All-Pro seven times and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Ray Lewis is survived by his three brothers, Rashaan, Rayshad, and Ralin, as well as his sisters Diaymon and Kaitlin. The entire football community is sending its condolences to the family during this difficult time, and they are in our thoughts and prayers.

News Source : Cedric ‘BIG CED’ Thornton

Source Link :NFL Legend Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Passes Away At 28/