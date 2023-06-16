Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III, Former NFL Star’s Son, Dies at 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes: Ray Lewis III Dies at 28

The football world is in mourning as news of the passing of Ray Lewis III, son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, was confirmed on Thursday. Lewis III was just 28 when he passed away, and while details surrounding his death have not been released, his family has expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of their beloved brother and son.

Lewis III’s younger brother, Rahsaan, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with his followers. “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother ,” he wrote alongside a photo of his sibling. “A true angel I pray you’re at peace now because I know how much you were really hurting. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man because this pain right here.”

He went on to express his love for his brother and promise to make him proud, despite the pain of his loss. “I love you, I love you, I love you your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud ”

Lewis III’s sister, Diaymon, also shared a tribute to her late brother on Instagram, calling him “the most genuine and talented person I know.” She expressed her love for him and her gratitude that he is finally at peace. “Brownie I love you with all of my heart. You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. Go get your rest baby and I’m glad you’re at peace. Fly high baby.”

The Lewis family is known for their dedication to football, with Ray Lewis Sr. enjoying a career as one of the most dominant linebackers in NFL history. His passion for the game was passed on to his children, with Ray Jr. playing college football at the University of Miami and later joining the Baltimore Ravens, where he became a two-time Super Bowl champion and 13-time Pro Bowler.

Ray Lewis III also followed in his father’s footsteps, playing college football at Coastal Carolina University before signing with the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2017. He was also a standout high school player, earning all-state honors as a running back and leading his team to a state championship in his senior year.

The news of Lewis III’s death has sent shockwaves through the football community, with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of the young player. Coastal Carolina University released a statement mourning the loss of their former student-athlete and expressing their support for the Lewis family.

“Our hearts are broken over the news of Ray’s passing,” the statement read. “He was a tremendous student-athlete and loved by so many people, including his teammates, coaches, and fans. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Lewis family during this difficult time.”

As the Lewis family grieves the loss of their son and brother, the football world mourns with them. Ray Lewis III may be gone, but his legacy as a talented and passionate player will live on. Rest in peace, Ray.

News Source : Lone Tree Voice

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, Son of Former NFL Star Ray Lewis, Dead at 28/