Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III Passes Away at Age 28

Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Legend Ray Lewis, Passes Away at 28

The world of football is mourning the loss of Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, who passed away at the age of 28. The details surrounding his death have not yet been released, leaving the football community in shock and disbelief.

Early Life and Football Career

Ray Lewis III was a star running back at Lake Mary Prep H.S. in Florida, where he had an impressive senior season with 1,898 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing, as well as 676 yards and four touchdowns receiving. He then went on to play at the college level for various teams, including the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and Virginia Union Panthers.

Like his father, Ray Lewis III began his college career at the University of Miami, where he played from 2013 to 2014 before transferring to Coastal Carolina. Despite facing some challenges in his college career, he remained passionate about football and continued to work hard to improve his skills.

Outpouring of Support

The news of Ray Lewis III’s passing has been met with an outpouring of support from the football community. Many of his former teammates and coaches have expressed their condolences and shared their memories of him on social media.

Virginia Union Associate Head Coach Diego Ryland spoke about Lewis III’s passing, saying, “It’s very unfortunate. Great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray.”

Ray Lewis, the father of Ray Lewis III, has yet to release a statement about his son’s passing. However, it’s clear that he loved his son deeply and was proud of his football career. In a 2015 interview with ESPN, he spoke about the importance of family and how much he valued watching his son play football.

“My son is playing football now, and I’m watching him go through the same things I went through,” Ray Lewis said. “It’s been a great transition for me to be able to watch my son go through the same things and be there to coach him through it.”

Final Thoughts

The passing of Ray Lewis III is a tragic loss for the football community. He was a talented athlete who had a bright future ahead of him, and his death is a reminder of the fragility of life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

