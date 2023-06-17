Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III, Pro Football Star’s Son, Dies at 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Breaking News: Ray Lewis III, Former Football Star and Son of NFL Legend Ray Lewis, Dies at 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of Baltimore Ravens alum and former Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has tragically passed away at the age of 28. The details surrounding his untimely death are unclear, but his younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, revealed the shocking news in an emotional eulogy via his Instagram Stories on June 15.

Ray Lewis III followed in his legendary father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in football. He was a star player at Lake Mary Prep H.S. in Florida, where he rushed 1,898 yards and 20 touchdowns. The 5-foot-9 athlete went on to shine as a cornerback at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and later played with the Virginia Union Panthers. In 2021, Lewis III was signed to the Wyoming Mustangs, a professional indoor football team.

Diego Ryland, the head coach of Virginia Union, called the football star’s sudden death “unfortunate” and described him as a “great young man and a better teammate.” The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray.

The news of Ray Lewis III’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the football community, and many are mourning the loss of this young and talented athlete. NFL icon Ray Lewis has yet to issue a statement about the death of his son, but MADAMENOIRE sends love and light to the family during this difficult time.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Ray Lewis III had a bright future ahead of him, and his passing is a heartbreaking loss for his family, friends, and fans.

As we grieve the loss of Ray Lewis III, we must also remember his legacy and the impact he had on the football world. He was a determined and dedicated athlete who worked hard to achieve his dreams. His talent and passion for the game will be remembered by those who knew him and those who watched him play.

The football community has come together to mourn the loss of Ray Lewis III and offer their condolences to his family. Fans and fellow athletes have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the news, and many have shared their favorite memories of the talented football star.

Ray Lewis III’s passing is a devastating loss for the football world and a reminder of the importance of valuing every moment we have with our loved ones. As we mourn his loss, we must also celebrate his life and the legacy he leaves behind. Rest in peace, Ray Lewis III.

News Source : Shannon Dawson

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, Son Of Pro Football Star Ray Lewis, Dead At 28/