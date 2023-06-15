Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III, Son of Former NFL Star, Dies at 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, son of the legendary Baltimore Ravens star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, passed away at the young age of 28. The details surrounding his death have yet to be revealed, leaving many to speculate and mourn his untimely passing.

Born on August 26, 1995, Ray Lewis III was a highly promising high school running back prospect at Lake Mary Prep, an esteemed private school in Seminole County, Florida. He went on to play at the college level for Miami University, Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union. However, his promising career was marred by a sexual assault charge in South Carolina, which he was later cleared of in June 2017.

Despite his legal troubles, Ray Lewis III was remembered by his younger brother Rashaan as a true angel. In an Instagram Story, Rashaan memorialized his brother with a picture of Ray Lewis III and the words, “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel, I pray [you’re] at peace now because [I know] how much you was [really] hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words.”

The passing of Ray Lewis III is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with our loved ones. It also brings to light the challenges that young athletes face in navigating their careers and personal lives, especially in the midst of legal troubles.

Ray Lewis III’s father, Ray Lewis, is a beloved figure in the world of football, having played 17 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and winning two Super Bowls. He is also known for his inspirational speeches and leadership on and off the field. As a father, he undoubtedly instilled these same values in his son, who was known for his athleticism and determination on the football field.

The passing of Ray Lewis III is a loss not only for his family and friends but also for the football community. He had the potential to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a star in his own right. However, his legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew and loved him.

As we mourn the passing of Ray Lewis III, let us remember to hold our loved ones close and cherish every moment we have with them. Let us also remember the challenges that young athletes face and work to support them in navigating their careers and personal lives. Rest in peace, Ray Lewis III.

Ray Lewis III death Ray Lewis III cause of death Ray Lewis III obituary Ray Lewis III family Ray Lewis III career

News Source : David Matthews

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, son of ex-Ravens star Ray Lewis, dead at 28/